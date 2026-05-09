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Shane van Gisbergen wins first Cup pole of 2026 at Watkins Glen

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Shane van Gisbergen flexed his road-course muscles in a big way by notching his first Busch Light Pole Award of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season for the Go Bowling at The Glen (Watkins Glen International) on Saturday, May 9.

The event’s qualifying format at Watkins Glen International consisted of a single session. In this session, the field of 38 is given 35 minutes to post the fastest qualifying lap and all competitors qualify simultaneously. At the conclusion of both group sessions, the fastest competitor was awarded the pole position.

Van Gisbergen, was the 11th-fastest competitor in practice earlier on Saturday, and during the qualifying session, he posted his best lap at 123.937 mph in 71.165 seconds. Van Gisbergen’s lap was enough for the three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, to secure the pole position over Michael McDowell.

With the pole, van Gisbergen notched his fifth Cup Series career pole position, all of which have occurred on five distinct road/street course venues. In addition to securing his first Cup pole at The Glen, he also recorded his first pole since Sonoma Raceway in July 2025 and the third pole of the 2026 season for Chevrolet, along with the first for Trackhouse Racing.

Van Gisbergen, who is currently campaigning in his sophomore season in the Cup Series division, is currently ranked in 19th place in the 2026 driver’s standings and he trails the top-16 cutline to be in Chase contention by 27 points. Having scored two top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 21.0 through 11 Cup events in 2026, van Gisbergen will strive to contend for his first victory of this season and reignite his road course magic after winning five times in 2025. After finishing in third place during Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series event at The Glen, van Gisbergen is also competing in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at The Glen with JR Motorsports as he strives to sweep both the O’Reilly and Cup main events.

“The [No. 97] guys did a good job tuning [the car] what I needed for the one lap,” van Gisbergen, who is striving for rear tire grip for Sunday’s main event, said. “The Superfile Chevy was really good, but all Trackhouse [Racing] cars in the top five as well. We got some good cars here this weekend and hopefully, we can capitalize on that tomorrow.”

Van Gisbergen will share the front row with Michael McDowell, the latter of whom clocked in his fastest lap at 123.488 mph in 71.424 seconds. Sunday’s Cup event at The Glen will mark McDowell’s first time starting on the front row in 2026.

Austin Cindric (fastest during Saturday’s practice), Ross Chastain and rookie Connor Zilisch, the latter two are teammates with van Gisbergen at Trackhouse Racing, will start in the top five, respectively. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Watkins Glen – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen, 123.937 mph, 71.165 seconds
  2. Michael McDowell, 123.488 mph, 71.424 seconds
  3. Austin Cindric, 123.452 mph, 71.445 seconds
  4. Ross Chastain, 123.445 mph, 71.449 seconds
  5. Connor Zilisch, 123.386 mph, 71.483 seconds
  6. Joey Logano, 123.319 mph, 71.522 seconds
  7. Ryan Blaney, 123.317 mph, 71.523 seconds
  8. Christopher Bell, 123.215 mph, 71.582 seconds
  9. Chase Briscoe, 123.214 mph, 71.583 seconds
  10. Ty Gibbs, 123.159 mph, 71.615 seconds
  11. Carson Hocevar, 123.150 mph, 71.620 seconds
  12. AJ Allmendinger, 123.092 mph, 71.654 seconds
  13. William Byron, 123.074 mph, 71.664 seconds
  14. Chris Buescher, 123.067 mph, 71.668 seconds
  15. Tyler Reddick, 123.014 mph, 71.699 seconds
  16. Daniel Suarez, 122.973 mph, 71.723 seconds
  17. John Hunter Nemechek, 122.946 mph, 71.739 seconds
  18. Bubba Wallace, 122.918 mph, 71.755 seconds
  19. Cole Custer, 122.761 mph, 71.847 seconds
  20. Denny Hamlin, 122.749 mph, 71.854 seconds
  21. Kyle Busch, 122.687 mph, 71.890 seconds
  22. Todd Gilliland, 122.600 mph, 71.941 seconds
  23. Kyle Larson, 122.566 mph, 71.961 seconds
  24. Erik Jones, 122.548 mph, 71.972 seconds
  25. Austin Dillon, 122.502 mph, 71.999 seconds
  26. Brad Keselowski, 122.398 mph, 72.060 seconds
  27. Chase Elliott, 122.386 mph, 72.067 seconds
  28. Alex Bowman, 122.339 mph, 72.095 seconds
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 122.293 mph, 72.122 seconds
  30. Ryan Preece, 122.289 mph, 72.124 seconds
  31. Ty Dillon, 122.249 mph, 72.148 seconds
  32. Riley Herbst, 122.059 mph, 72.260 seconds
  33. Zane Smith, 122.052 mph, 72.264 seconds
  34. Josh Berry, 121.464 mph, 72.614 seconds
  35. Noah Gragson, 121.426 mph, 72.637 seconds
  36. Cody Ware, 120.493 mph, 73.199 seconds
  37. Josh Bilicki, 119.044 mph, 74.090 seconds
  38. Katherine Legge, 115.299 mph, 76.497 seconds

The 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, and will air at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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