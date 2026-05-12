ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East at Toledo Speedway: Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East will come together for the first of four 2026 combination races in Saturday’s Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway. The race will pay full points for both series and the winner will be credited with a victory in both series.

The Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging will be the 86th ARCA Menards Series race at Toledo Speedway since the first in 1963. Only one track – Salem Speedway – has held more ARCA Menards Series races in series history.

The Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging will be the third ARCA Menards East race at Toledo Speedway and the first since 2020.

Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) leads the ARCA Menards Series championship standings headed into the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging by 12 points over Ryan Vargas (No. 91 Maples Motorsports Chevrolet). Both Bollman and Vargas will be making their first ARCA Menards Series start at Toledo Speedway.

Spire Motorsports development driver Tristan McKee (No. 77 Zeigler Chevrolet) leads the ARCA Menards Series East championship standings by seven points over defending race winner Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota). McKee won the first two ARCA Menards East races in 2026 at Hickory Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway, while Reaves won the most recent series race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. McKee finished third at Toledo in 2025.

Current ZMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car points leader Caden Kvapil (No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) will make his ARCA Menards Series debut in the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging. Kvapil – younger son of 2003 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil and brother of former CARS Tour champion and current NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship contender Carson Kvapil – finished eighth in the ASA STARS National Tour CorvetteParts.net Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway last September. Kvapil drives for Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s JR Motorsports team in the CARS Tour.

Phoenix Raceway winner and Richard Childress Racing development driver Carson Brown (No. 28 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet) will make his third ARCA Menards Series start in the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging. Brown finished second in his most recent start at Watkins Glen International last weekend. Brown is also chasing the ASA STARS National Tour championship and has started off the season with a pair of victories at New Smyrna Speedway and Five Flags Speedway. He finished sixth in the CorvetteParts.net Glass City 200 last September in his first Toledo Speedway appearance.

Andy Jankowiak (No. 71 DAK’s Markets Chevrolet) will make his 50th career ARCA Menards Series start in the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging. Jankowiak, who won at Talladega Superspeedway and sits third in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, has two previous starts at Toledo Speedway, with his best finish a seventh-place run in his most recent Toledo start in 2023. Jankowiak is 14 markers out of the points lead.

Reigning ARCA Menards East champion Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) will be making his first appearance at Toledo Speedway alongside his father Jason (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet). Isaac enters the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging third in the ARCA Menards East standings with two third-place efforts at Hickory and Rockingham as his season’s best. Jason’s efforts will be overseen by ten-time ARCA Menards Series champion and ten-time Toledo Speedway winner Frank Kimmel.

Jackson McLerran (No. 95 JSJ Construction / Firemark Property Management Toyota) enters the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging fourth in the ARCA Menards East standings. McLerran, who has three top-ten finishes including a season-best sixth at Rockingham, will have former Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway pro late model champion and MAN Motorsports teammate Hunter Wright calling the shots from the pit box at Toledo Speedway.

The 30 cars entered for the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging represents the largest ARCA Menards Series entry list at Toledo Speedway since 2015, a race won by Todd Gilliland.

Should the race need to be extended to overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green, white, checkered” finish. Should the caution flag wave once the white flag has been displayed, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together followed by checkered” finish.

The Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging will be conducted with two five-minute breaks at or near lap 75 and lap 125. Teams can change tires and add fuel, but not simultaneously. Teams will have 12 tires at their disposal for the event (practice, qualifying, and race) and can use them at their discretion. The only time teams can change tires without penalty is during the two breaks. All changes outside of the break must be for a damaged/flat tire and must be approved by ARCA officials.

Mason Mitchell holds the ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Toledo Speedway, set in 2014, at 15.682 seconds/114.781 miles per hour.

Frank Kimmel holds the ARCA Menards Series track race record at Toledo Speedway, set in a 150-lap race in 1998, at 86.400 miles per hour.

The pace car for the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging will be the same Pontiac Grand Ville convertible that was the pace car at ARCA-sanctioned Mt. Clemens Race Track and Toledo Speedway in 1973. The car has been restored and provided by former ARCA Menards Series driver Roger Blackstock. Blackstock, from Richmond, Michigan, has 170 career ARCA Menards Series starts and finished ninth in the series standings in 1994 and 1996.

The Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging is set for 7 pm ET on Saturday, May 16. The race will be televised live on FS1. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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