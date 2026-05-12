HendrickCars.com Announces ‘Four-Car Salute to America’ NASCAR Paint Scheme Initiative

The brand will celebrate America’s 250th through its racing partnerships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 12, 2026) – HendrickCars.com, the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group, today unveiled its HendrickCars.com “Four-Car Salute to America” NASCAR paint scheme initiative in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“Few milestones carry the significance of our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “We felt it was important to recognize this moment in history in a way our teammates would be proud of and fans would genuinely connect with. Our racing partnerships provided a natural platform to do that, especially during three of NASCAR’s most patriotic weekends. As Hendrick Automotive Group celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, we’re humbled by the opportunities this country has provided our company, our teammates and their families.”

Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway will kick off HendrickCars.com’s “Four-Car Salute to America” campaign with four drivers across three organizations. Teams fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, JR Motorsports and Spire Motorsports will run coordinated red, white and blue paint schemes under a single HendrickCars.com sponsorship banner at the 1.5-mile track. The program kicks off Friday, May 22, with Kyle Busch and the Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition. It continues Saturday, May 23, when the Hendrick Motorsports No. 17 Chevrolet of Corey Day and the JR Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet of Rajah Caruth carry their paint schemes into the NASCAR O’Reilly Series (NOAPS) event. The race weekend will conclude Sunday, May 24, with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet flying patriotic colors in the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600.

Following their May 22-24 debut, the special HendrickCars.com schemes will hit the track during two more patriotic events: the June 20-21 NASCAR San Diego weekend at Naval Base Coronado and the July 4-5 Independence Day weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. The full schedule is listed below.

Memorial Day weekend will offer added meaning with Larson carrying the name of fallen U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Christopher Malm on his hood. The Marin County, California, native was tragically killed after putting himself in harm’s way by pushing people out of the path of an uncontrolled vehicle in 2022.

Malm (Aug. 23, 1997-Sept. 1, 2022) was a devoted American soldier, leader and protector whose life was defined by his service to others. He entered the U.S. Army in 2015 as a forward observer and later served with the 82nd Airborne Division. During his honorable military career, Malm served alongside his fellow paratroopers during deployments to the Middle East and Afghanistan.

HendrickCars.com “Four-Car Salute to America” Paint Scheme Schedule

Date Team Driver Car Series Track May 22 Spire Motorsports Kyle Busch No. 7 Truck Charlotte May 23 Hendrick Motorsports Corey Day No. 17 NOAPS Charlotte May 23 JR Motorsports Rajah Caruth No. 88 NOAPS Charlotte May 24 Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson No. 5 Cup Charlotte June 20 Hendrick Motorsports Corey Day No. 17 NOAPS San Diego June 21 Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson No. 5 Cup San Diego July 4 Hendrick Motorsports Corey Day No. 17 NOAPS Chicagoland July 4 JR Motorsports Chase Elliott No. 88 NOAPS Chicagoland July 5 Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson No. 5 Cup Chicagoland

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 133 franchises and 26 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 11,000 people in its 96 dealership locations, 22 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit HendrickCars.com.

ABOUT HENDRICKCARS.COM:

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.