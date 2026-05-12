Front Row Motorsports and Hard Rock Casino Tejon Announce Partnership

Plays Trifecta with Zane Smith, Noah Gragson, and Chandler Smith

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 12, 2026) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Hard Rock Casino Tejon are betting big in California. Hard Rock Casino Tejon today announced a partnership with FRM that is highlighted by three primary races across California to promote its casino located in Mettler, California, and to further connect the brand with racing fans and communities throughout the state.

Hard Rock Casino Tejon will be the primary sponsor of Huntington Beach, California, native Zane Smith, and Chandler Smith during the debut of the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Naval Base Coronado on June 19 and 21, respectively.

The famous Hard Rock Cafe, with a location inside the Hard Rock Casino Tejon, will be a major associate sponsor on both the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the No. 38 Ford F-150 during the Anduril 250 and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at San Diego.

“I really can’t be more excited to represent such an iconic brand in my home state,” said Zane Smith. “I’ve been looking forward to this race since it was announced, and now to have Hard Rock Casino Tejon and Hard Rock Cafe with us, it’s just going to make the weekend even better.”

“I have to echo what Zane says about this partnership,” said Chandler Smith. “Getting the opportunity to debut the Hard Rock Casino Tejon and Hard Rock Cafe livery first on the track is a privilege, and I hope to keep the momentum of firsts going for this amazing group as we bring them to victory lane in San Diego. Our organization is building great momentum across the board and having new partners join us alongside that growth is something that truly gets me excited!”

Noah Gragson, a West Coast fan favorite, will also carry the Hard Rock Casino Tejon colors. He will race with the brand in San Diego as a major associate and then the following weekend at Sonoma Raceway, on Sunday, June 28, Gragson will have full livery of Hard Rock Casino Tejon on the side and hood of his No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“It’s pretty awesome to carry the Hard Rock Casino Tejon colors out in California, both in San Diego and in Sonoma,” said Gragson. “It’s an iconic brand. I am going to hang out with Zane at the casino on June 24 between races and sign some autographs and take photos with fans. It’s just a great way for us to come back to the West Coast.”

Recently opened as a new entertainment destination in Kern County, Hard Rock Casino Tejon is the California home for gaming, entertainment, and dining, including the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Rock Shop. Hard Rock Casino Tejon features a 150,000-square-foot casino with over 2,100 slot machines and over 60 table games. It is the home for entertainment and gaming for those in Southern California and the Central Valley.

“This partnership with Front Row Motorsports, Zane Smith, Noah Gragson, and Chandler Smith at two major NASCAR events in San Diego and Sonoma reflects our commitment to connecting with fans across California and creating memorable entertainment experiences both on and off the track,” said Chris Kelley, President of Hard Rock Casino Tejon.

Fans will be able to meet Gragson and Smith at the Hard Rock Casino Tejon with details coming soon.

ABOUT HARD ROCK

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.