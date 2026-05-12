Ticket sales for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham start this week

Multi-day grandstand ticket holders from the 2025 event will receive priority access to select their seats

MARKHAM, Ontario (May 12, 2026) – The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is excited to announce that ticket sales for the inaugural race in Markham, Ontario, will officially commence this week. Fans who held multi-day reserved grandstand tickets from the 2025 event will receive priority access to select their seats first for the Aug. 14-16 event.

These fans will receive a notification on Wednesday, May 13, with further details and the opening time of their selection window. This exclusive period will remain open until Sunday, May 24, at 11:59 p.m. ET allowing these 2025 purchasers to secure their place at the new 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre (2.19-mile) temporary street circuit. Those who purchase their tickets during the priority access period will receive traditional renewal benefits, including complimentary access to the Aviva IndyCar Paddock, as well as have the opportunity to upgrade their tickets to the Champions Club or Champions Club+ at an additional cost. The Rookie Racers program will also be available for purchase during his renewal period.

“The anticipation for the inaugural Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is at an all-time high, and we can’t wait for fans to begin securing their new seats starting this week,” said president Jeff Atkinson. “We are deeply grateful for the years of support that brought us here and helped us continue to keep this iconic Ontario racing tradition alive. We are excited to kick off this new era in Markham and for what is to come for the future of racing in Ontario.”

Public ticket sales for all available multi-day tickets will open Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans can choose from four strategic grandstand locations, each placed at the circuit’s highest-intensity racing points:

Pit Lane Grandstand: Located within the Unionville GO parking lot, this is a premier view of the unique, double-sided pit lane and the final dash to the checkered flag.

Turn 3 Grandstand: Positioned outside Turn 3 and located in a central location of the festival site, fans will witness the field charging from Turn 2 into this 90-degree left-hand turn.

Remington Turn 5 Grandstand: Spectators will see late braking and passing into the hairpin before accelerating down the high-speed, long back straight.

Turn 8 Grandstand: This grandstand provides a vantage point of the technical left-hand turn as drivers accelerate toward the sweeping right-hander of Turn 9.

As announced in September 2025, the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is moving to a temporary track which is being built in the eastern precinct of Markham’s downtown, between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, Unionville GO tracks, and Highway 407. This new track will offer fans great sightlines within the festival site for both reserved grandstand and general admission ticket holders.

For additional event information, visit hondaindy.com. Follow Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham on social media using @ontarioindy and #indyON for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers, including access to the pre-sale ticket window on May 25th.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham:

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a new 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre (2.19-mile) temporary circuit in the Greater Toronto Area using the downtown streets of Markham, Ontario. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday, offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada raising over $1.1 million from the event since 2010. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events, the first Ontario Indy street race was held in 1986 in downtown Toronto. Now located in York Region, the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is the sole Canadian race for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, like Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood and features teams including Chip Ganassi Racing, Team Penske, Arrow McLaren and Andretti Global, respectively. This event has also historically hosted Canadian racing legends like Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Feb. 27-March 1, 2026), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid (July 3-5, 2026) and OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 7-9, 2026).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @OntarioIndy or follow the event on X at @Ontario_Indy and Instagram at @OntarioIndy using #indyON.