RANSON SET FOR NASCAR CANADA DEBUT AT CTMP

May 12, 2026. Rising Canadian racer Brad Ranson is eager to begin the next challenge in his racing career this weekend as he makes his NASCAR Canada Series debut at the legendary Canadian Tire Motorsport Park during the season opening event on Sunday May 17th.

Ranson will pilot the #28 Wallace Chevrolet Camaro as part of a limited NASCAR Canada Series schedule in 2026, taking on some of the top stock car racers in the country at one of North America’s fastest and most demanding road courses.

The Rockwood, Ontario driver is no stranger to CTMP. Ranson has previous experience at the famed facility competing in the Super Production Challenge, where he earned a podium finish last season. Now, he looks to build on that momentum as he transitions into the highly competitive NASCAR Canada Series ranks.

“The goal this weekend is to keep our nose clean, finish all the laps and learn as much as possible,” said Ranson. “A top ten finish would be tremendous for our first race in the series.”

Ranson believes CTMP’s high-speed layout plays to his strengths.

“I love the speed of CTMP, it requires full commitment and focus,” he added.

The 2026 NASCAR Canada Series season also introduces a new race tire package; something expected to tighten competition throughout the field and create even more intense racing conditions.

“With the new tire this year, I think everyone is going to be learning throughout the weekend,” said Ranson. “It should make the racing very competitive.”

Practice and qualifying sessions take place Saturday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, with the season-opening feature event going green Sunday afternoon.

CarGurus 200 Event Info

Sunday May 17th Green flag 2:00PM

The Track: 2.459-mile/3.957-km, ten turn road course (51-laps)

Television Coverage

Race fans can watch the CarGurus 200 live this Sunday afternoon beginning at 2PM ET on REV TV. Race highlights will also be shown on TSN, date and time TBD.

Ranson’s efforts in 2026 are supported by Wallace Chevrolet in Milton, Ontario, and Best Deal Print Solutions, GMH UV and Komcan/Komori, partners who continue to play a key role in his progression through the ranks of motorsport.

Follow Brad Ranson all season long on these social platforms:

Instagram: @b.ranson.racing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brad.ranson.2025