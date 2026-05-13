Grandstand Sellout Sets Stage for Epic Indianapolis 500 Race Day

Announcement Arrives Earlier than 2025, Local Delay Lifted for FOX Indy 500 Broadcast

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 13, 2026) – As the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take center stage for the upcoming 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, a massive and historic crowd will greet them with a thunderous roar as they take the green flag. All reserved seating for Race Day will be sold out for the second consecutive year, showcasing the continued and growing momentum fueling the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The final reserved seat tickets will be sold today. In addition, reserved seat tickets will continue to be available on the IMS Official Resale Marketplace through Wednesday, May 20 at 4 p.m. ET.

Last year’s grandstand sellout crowd was the first since the legendary 100th edition of the race in 2016. That announcement was made May 20, 2025.

All badges and passes providing pit and garage access also are sold out. Limited hospitality tickets are available for Indy 500 Race Day. Available space remains in the Green Flag Club and Performance Center.

In tandem with this historic update, event organizers also have lifted the local broadcast delay of the race. Expanded coverage of the Indy 500 on FOX starts on Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET across the country, with the green flag set for approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

“Anticipation for Race Day is approaching an all-time high right here in Central Indiana and across the globe,” INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “We can’t thank the world’s greatest and most loyal fans enough. The stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES are ready for an unparalleled showcase of speed, bravery and competition in front of a historic and massive crowd.”

IMS is the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, and the Indy 500 is annually the largest spectator sporting event on the planet, hosting a crowd of approximately 350,000 people. The massive grandstands around the 116-year-old 2.5-mile oval will be completely filled on Indy 500 Race Day.

While general admission tickets are still available in the IMS infield, fans hoping to attend Indy 500 Race Day are encouraged to purchase their tickets now by visiting IMS.com.

Tickets for PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend, Miller Lite Carb Day and other practice days are still available for purchase. Coors Light Snake Pit wristbands remain available to pair with a General Admission ticket for entry to EDM’s most unique annual event.

Fans can visit IMS.com and check IMS social media feeds for updates on all ticketing-related information. Remaining Race Weekend experiences are selling fast, and everyone is encouraged to purchase remaining inventory as soon as possible.