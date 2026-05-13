Garner Trucking to be Showcased Aboard McDowell’s No. 71 Chevy for Two Races in 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 13, 2026) – Garner Trucking, the Official Transportation Partner of Spire Motorsports since 2023, will be featured as the primary sponsor aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races in 2026, beginning with the May 31 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Garner livery will return to the primary position aboard McDowell’s No. 71 machine the following weekend at Michigan International Speedway and include additional branding from Alvys and 419 Black Swamp Bucks at both races.

Garner Trucking provides Spire Motorsports with the semi tractors the team utilizes to transport its equipment to NASCAR races across the country and has been named a Best Fleets to Drive For ® carrier for 10-straight years – a national recognition voted on by the company’s professional drivers.

The family-owned and -operated business was started in 1960 by Vern and Jean Garner. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Garner Trucking is highly regarded in the industry for its excellent safety record and on-time delivery performance. Garner is now owned and operated by second generation daughter Sherri Garner Brumbaugh.

“Garner Trucking is proud to provide the ‘big truck’ power to bring the haulers with winning cars and trucks to all the races”, said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President, CEO, and Owner of Garner Trucking, Inc. “Our collaboration is building a respected Spire fleet of trucks to a winning NASCAR team.”

Garner Trucking has been honored by leading freight transportation organizations including the Truckload Carriers Association, Women in Trucking, and the Next Generation in Trucking Association and continues to solidify its reputation as a freight transportation industry leader.

McDowell and his Travis Peterson-led team are fresh of their best finish of the season following a runner-up effort last weekend at Watkins Glen International. The solid effort propelled the veteran racer from 23rd to 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings where he now sits just 10 points outside the top 20.

In five previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, McDowell has a 19.2 average start, a 22.6 average finish and earned a series/venue-best 13th-place effort during the division’s 2022 stop at the daunting 1.33-mile oval. McDowell also lays claim to an abundance of starts in NASCAR’s premier division at the famed two-mile Michigan oval where he’s logged a pair of top-20 finishes.

“Garner Trucking is a huge part of our organization, and we couldn’t get to the track without the support of Sherri and her team,” said McDowell. “We travel around the country 38 weekends a year and our hauler drivers are such an under-the-radar part of our success. The men and women who drive and manage our race transporters are truly the unsung heroes of the sport. Those individuals don’t just drive the trucks, they are responsible for creating and maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for all our sponsors and guests every weekend. Garner provides Spire Motorsports with semis that stand tall, so these two races provide us with a unique opportunity to celebrate that partnership while also highlighting our transporter drivers and their contribution to the sport.”

The NASCAR Cup Series race from Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on Prime Video Sunday, May 31, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 14th of 36 races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

About Garner Trucking …

Garner Trucking is a family-owned and operated business started in 1960 by Vernon E. Garner and Regina R. Garner, headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. Daughter Sherri Gamer Brumbaugh currently owns and operates the business Garner is 100% woman-owned business. Operating in 48 states, Garner is a dry van truckload carrier with 100% on-time delivery. In 2026, Garner was named the Best Fleet to Drive For 10 years consecutively! This national recognition supports the company’s dedication to their professional drivers and support staff. We are #GarnerStrong.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 1, 2026, when Carson Hocevar won the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.