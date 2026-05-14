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How Card Burn Works in Baccarat and Blackjack

By SM
4 Minute Read

Card burning is one of those casino procedures that happens right in front of players yet rarely gets explained. A dealer removes one or more cards from the top of the shoe and sets them aside, and the game moves on. For Australian players who enjoy online pokies and are curious about table games, understanding card burn adds a satisfying layer of context to live casino sessions. This guide covers how card burn works in baccarat and blackjack, why it exists, and what it means for the flow of play at any online casino Australia platform.

What Card Burning Actually Means

Card burning is the act of removing one or more cards from the top of a freshly shuffled shoe before dealing begins. The burned cards go into a discard tray and play no further part in the round.

At any Australian online casino offering live dealer table games, card burn happens at the start of each new shoe and sometimes after a mid-game shuffle. Standard procedure across both baccarat and blackjack, and live camera feeds at most online casino Australia platforms make it fully visible to everyone at the table.

Why Dealers Burn Cards

The practice has been part of casino table game procedure for a long time. It serves a clear purpose and adds to the integrity of the game.

Here is what card burning achieves across both baccarat and blackjack:

  • It keeps the card order fresh and unpredictable from the very first deal, contributing to a fair and engaging session for everyone at the table.
  • It adds a layer of procedural consistency that players at Australian online casino platforms have come to expect from quality live dealer tables.
  • It is a standard security measure used at both physical and online casino Australia platforms alike.
  • In baccarat specifically, burn card rituals vary by table and region, adding a layer of tradition to the procedure.
  • At Australian online casino live tables, the burn is performed on camera, giving players full visibility before the first hand is dealt.

A small procedure with a meaningful role. Most players accept it as part of the rhythm, which is exactly how it is intended to feel.

How Card Burn Works in Blackjack

In blackjack, the dealer burns one card at the start of a new shoe. It goes face down into the discard tray before any betting or dealing begins.

The Standard Burn Procedure

At most online casino Australia platforms running live blackjack, the burn card is shown face up briefly before being discarded, depending on house rules. Some tables burn it face down entirely. Either way, it takes seconds and the game moves forward.

Some tables burn the value shown on the first card. A burn card showing 7 means seven additional cards are removed before dealing begins. More common at physical casinos, but it does appear at some Australian online casino live tables.

How Card Burn Works in Baccarat

Baccarat has its own burn card tradition, and it runs a little differently. The first card of a new shoe is turned face up, and its value determines how many cards are burned.

The Baccarat Burn Ritual

A card valued at 1 through 7 results in that many cards being burned. Face cards and 10s typically mean 10 cards are removed. The count varies from shoe to shoe, which keeps each session feeling distinct.

At Australian online pokies and live table platforms, the baccarat burn is performed by the dealer on camera, with burned cards clearly visible before the discard tray receives them. It adds a ceremonial quality to the start of each shoe. Some players find it the most watchable part of the whole setup.

Card Burn Comparison: Baccarat vs Blackjack

Here is how the burn card procedure compares across the two most popular table games at any online casino Australia platform:

FeatureBlackjackBaccarat
When burn occursStart of new shoeStart of new shoe
Number of cards burnedUsually 1 (or value of burn card)Determined by value of first card
Cards burned face up or downVaries by table rulesFirst card face up, rest face down
PurposeProcedural consistencyTradition plus security
Visible at live tablesYes, on cameraYes, on camera
Affects game outcomePart of standard flowPart of standard flow

Both procedures follow the same core logic, even if the ritual differs. Shoe starts fresh, burn is performed, session begins.

FAQ

Does card burning affect the outcome of blackjack or baccarat hands?

Card burning is a procedural step that sets the shoe in motion and contributes to the overall fairness and flow of the game.

Can Australian players see the burn card at live dealer tables?

At most Australian online casino live tables, the burn is performed on camera and clearly visible before the first hand is dealt.

Is card burning the same at every online casino Australia platform?

The core procedure is consistent, but rules around face-up or face-down burns and card count can vary slightly between platforms and game variants.

Does card burn apply to bonus casino game sessions?

Bonus casino credits play through live table games exactly like standard funds. The card burn procedure applies across all session types.

Why does baccarat burn more cards than blackjack?

Baccarat’s burn ritual is partly traditional and partly procedural. The value-based burn adds variability to the shoe depth, a feature of the game’s long-standing casino culture.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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