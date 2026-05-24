The Legendary Billy Green 150 Presented by NAPA Auto Parts Unofficial Race Results & Post-race Note

ARCA Menards West at Colorado National Speedway:

The Legendary Billy Green 150 Presented by NAPA Auto Parts Post-Race Notes

Reigning ARCA Menards West champion Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) led the final 126 laps to score his second consecutive victory in Saturday’s The Legendary Billy Green 150 Presented by NAPA Auto Parts at Colorado National Speedway. Huddleston took the lead from Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award winner Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) at lap 25 and led the rest of the way.

The win is Huddleston’s fifth consecutive top-five finish to open the season; he is the only driver to finish in the top five in every race so far this year.

Kennealy finished second, his best finish of 2026. His 24 laps led were his first laps at the front of the field since he led three laps at Tucson Speedway in April.

Local favorite Cade Fox (No. 66 Champ Transportation / Grease Monkey Chevrolet) finished third in his ARCA Menards West debut driving for his Colorado National Speedway rival Eric Rhead. Fox, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday, is a regular competitor in the track’s Grand American Modified division and finished one point behind Rhead for the championship in 2025.

Mason Massey (No. 19 Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet) finished fourth, his fourth top-five finish of the year. Despite his fourth-place finish, Massey drops to 20 points behind Huddleston for the lead in the ARCA Menards West championship standings.

Kyle Keller (No. 4 Nascimento Motorsports / Battle Born Chevrolet) finished fifth in his first ARCA Menards West start of the season. It’s the second top-five result for the Nascimento Motorsports team; they finished second at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with Eric Nascimento, Jr. at the wheel.

Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota) was forced to start at the tail of the 16-car field after a mechanical issue at the end of practice forced her Nitro Motorsports team to miss qualifying. Lovell patiently worked her way through the field and scored a career-best sixth-place finish.

Hailie Deegan (No. 16 NAPA Auto Care / Monster Energy Chevrolet) finished seventh after spending the bulk of the race battling inside the top five. Deegan earned one of her three career ARCA Menards West victories at Colorado National Speedway in 2019.

Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished eighth, Gavin Ray (No. 7 Johns Manville Toyota) finished ninth, and Andrew Champman (No. 55 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) rounded out the top ten.

There were only two cautions, the first for a spin by Scotty Milan (No. 51 Scott’s Auto / Milemarker Chevrolet) at lap 50 and the second and final caution for the midway break at lap 76.

Huddleston’s margin of victory was 1.938 seconds; his winning average speed was 63.025 miles per hour in a race that took 53 minutes, 33 seconds to complete.

The next race for the ARCA Menards West is the NAPA Auto Care Greg Biffle Memorial 150 at Tri-City Raceway. The race is scheduled to start at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday, June 6 and will be streamed live on FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data for all on-track activity and live race audio.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.