30th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Raises $2.7 Million for Victory Junction

Over 250 participants traveled 3,400 miles across 11 states on a nine-day journey to raise funds to send kids with chronic medical conditions to camp at Victory Junction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2026 – The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America (KPCRAA) today announced it raised a record $2.7 million after completing its cross-country 30th Anniversary Ride, which took place May 1 – 9, 2026. Funds raised directly benefit Victory Junction – a camp in Randleman, North Carolina servicing children with complex medical and physical conditions. The Ride’s donation supports summer camperships, building projects and maintenance programs.

Former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty led 150 motorcycles across 11 states on a nine-day trek, covering more than 3,400 miles and celebrating 250 years of America along the way. The Ride began in Sonoma, California and ended in Charlotte, North Carolina. All along the Ride’s 30th Anniversary route, fans came from miles around to welcome the riders, meet celebrity guests and support the cause.

“This year’s Ride was huge for us as we celebrated our 30th Anniversary and shared memories along the way, but to know that we collectively raised $2.7 million for Victory Junction is absolutely incredible,” said Petty. “Everything we do on the Charity Ride is to send kids to Camp. Thanks to our riders, the fans along the way, and our generous partners, so many kids will be able to attend Camp and have their lives forever changed. What just started in 1995 as a bunch of friends wanting to ride motorcycles across the country has turned into something I only ever dreamed of.”

The KPCRAA live auction alone brought in more than $400,000 on Saturday, May 9, during the final Ride dinner. The auction included a custom one-of-one 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide built and ridden on the KPCRAA by Harley-Davidson Motor Co. VP & Global Brand Ambassador Bill Davidson; a custom Charlie One Horse cowboy hat designed and worn by Richard Petty; a custom-painted guitar signed by each of the celebrity riders; motorcycle helmets painted by Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Famer Jody Perewitz; and three sets of one-of-a-kind 30th Anniversary KPCRAA ride jerseys worn by Kyle Petty and his sons, Overton, Cotten, and Davant. In all, the funds raised by the auction will send 160 kids to Victory Junction at no cost to their families.

Crossing the country on the 250th Anniversary of the United States, the 30th Anniversary KPCRAA hit iconic highways including Highway 50, ‘The Loneliest Road in America,’ and the original Route 66 – both celebrating their centennial in 2026. The Ride made a pit stop at the original Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Missouri – with a surprise welcome by Johnny Morris; toured Elvis Presley’s home and museum Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee; explored the Coker Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee; rode the famous 318-curve and 11-mile Dragon through the Appalachian Mountains; visited Wheels Through Time Motorcycle Museum in Maggie Valley, North Carolina; and capped it off with a trip to Victory Junction before heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“While we wanted to have the same start and end locations of the first Ride in 1995, this year’s route took us across the country and to many iconic places along the way – and what a way to celebrate the 250th birthday of America,” said Petty. “From scenic highways and small towns, this year’s Ride truly took us to the best parts of this country and allowed us to meet some incredibly generous fans at each of our stops. It’s really special to see how NASCAR fans continue to support the Ride and all we do for Victory Junction.”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. Since it first began in 1995, the Ride has raised more than $25 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. As a result, the Ride has helped Victory Junction mobilize resources to provide over 150,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.

Funds were gathered from fans along the route, as part of the Ride’s “Small Change. Big Impact.” program, as well as donations made by generous sponsors, organizations, and the riders themselves.

The 2026 Ride was made possible by amazing partners such as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, Musco Lighting, Consolidated Pipe & Supply, America 250, Manafort Brothers Inc., Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Prevost, Dreamliner Coaches, WrapArtist, School of Wrap, Dodge Law, Haul Bikes, Petty Family Foundation, SoundOff Signal, Headbands of Hope, Goody’s, Blue Emu, and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores.

This year’s Ride also featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Matt Kenseth; NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton; former NASCAR drivers Clint Bowyer, David Ragan, Ken Schrader, and Kenny Wallace; great-grandson of William A. Davidson, one of the Harley-Davidson founders, VP & Global Brand Ambassador Bill Davidson; and TV personality Rick Allen.

To look back at Petty and the riders’ journey, check out their posts on social media:

For more information about the Ride or to donate, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

About Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Led by former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. The Ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Since its inception in 1995, more than 9,825 riders have logged 13.8 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $25 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camp for children living with complex medical and physical conditions. Founded by Kyle Petty and family in honor of his son Adam, Victory Junction provides life-changing experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering in a medically safe environment – always free of charge, thanks to the generosity of donors and corporate partners. Victory Junction programming is designed to build confidence and foster independence, helping children, families, and caregivers find belonging and build skills that fuel their journeys far beyond Camp. In addition to onsite sessions, Victory Junction’s OUTREACH program delivers Camp experiences to children in hospitals, clinics, and community partner sites throughout the Carolinas and Virginia.

Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has provided more than 150,000 experiences to children from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and four countries. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network, founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the American Camp Association. To learn more, please visit victoryjunction.org.