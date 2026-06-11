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Kingbull Announces 2026 Anniversary Discounts on Ranger & Full E-Bike Lineup

By SM
2 Minute Read

Kingbull has announced its Anniversary Sale that will run from June 15 to June 30, 2026. As part of this event, several models, including the popular Ranger, will be offered at significantly reduced prices.

For Ranger, the discount is $600, which brings its new price to $799. Customers can also receive an additional $150 discount when purchasing two bikes during the promotional period.

In addition to Ranger, several other Kingbull models will also be available with major savings, with discounts of up to $1,000 off on select e-bikes.

With that said, here’s an overview of the Ranger to help you decide if it’s worth considering.

Kingbull Ranger

Kingbull Ranger | Vintage Off-Road Electric Bike

Specs

Motor: 750W
Battery: 864Wh
Tires: 20″ x 4.0″
Weight: 88 lbs

Pros

Full suspension for a comfy ride
High-capacity removable battery
Reliable braking system
Classic vintage design

Cons

Seat height is not adjustable
Basic 7-speed drivetrain

Deal

$600 off, Now $799

Overview

The Kingbull Ranger is a vintage-style fat tire electric bike designed for riders who want daily practicality with a more adventurous edge. Its moped-inspired frame, vintage leather saddle, and CST 20″ x 4.0″ fat tires give it a distinctive look while adding stability on city streets, rough pavement, gravel paths, and light trails.

Power comes from a 750W motor, which provides enough support for commuting, weekend rides, and moderate climbs. Paired with a 48V/18Ah Lithium battery delivering up to 80 miles per full charge, the Ranger is built for longer rides and easier charging, especially for riders who prefer to charge the battery indoors.

Comfort is one of its key strengths. The full-suspension system is tuned for balance and control, helping smooth out potholes, gravel, and uneven roads. Together with the reinforced high-carbon steel alloy frame and 350 lbs max payload capacity, the bike feels stable under heavier loads and is practical for daily cargo or longer rides.

For braking, the Ranger uses hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors, offering responsive and consistent stopping power across different road conditions. Its Shimano 7-speed transmission gives riders enough gearing flexibility for flat roads and moderate inclines, while the centrally mounted 3.5-inch display shows speed, battery status, and assist level at a glance.

There are a few trade-offs. At 88 lbs, the Ranger is not lightweight, so carrying or storing it in tight spaces may be difficult. The seat height is not adjustable, and the Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, while practical, is still fairly basic compared with higher-end systems.

Overall, the Kingbull Ranger combines eye-catching retro styling with reliable all-around performance. Marked down by $600 to $799 for the 2026 Anniversary Sale, the bike comes bundled with a lock, pump and rear footrest pegs, delivering outstanding value for all enthusiast riders.

Other Kingbull Deals

During the Anniversary Sale, Kingbull is offering major discounts on all its models, with savings of up to $1,000 off on the biggest deal.

Ranger: $600 off, Now $799

Hunter 2.0: $850 off, Now $849

Hunter 2.0S: $800 off, Now $899

Literider 2.0: $720 off, Now $979

Rover 2.0: $700 off, Now $1,199

Voyager 2.0: $810 off, Now $1,089

Discover 2.0: $800 off, Now $1,099

Jumper GO: $1,000 off, Now $1,499

Trekker: $750 off, Now $1,349

Verve: $750 off, Now $1,349

Double Ranger: $1,350 off, Now $1,448

Double Hunter 2.0S: $1,750 off, Now $1,648

Double Discover 2.0: $1,750 off, Now $2,048

The brand’s Anniversary Sale runs from June 15 to June 30, 2026. During the promotional period, customers can save up to $1,000 on the biggest deal and get an extra $150 off when purchasing two bikes.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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