Jesse Palmer Joins Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports for Groundbreaking NASCAR Event at Naval Base Coronado

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 15, 2026) – As NASCAR prepares to make history with its inaugural event at Naval Base Coronado, Tablo TV, Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports have joined forces with GOVX to launch a new partnership celebrating military members, veterans and their families.

The collaboration will debut at the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 on June 20, where GOVX and Tablo TV will introduce a special offer that provides eligible GOVX members with $30 off the Tablo Total System.

The partnership will be showcased throughout race weekend on the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro driven by Ellis as NASCAR hosts its first event on an active military base.

As an added spotlight for the partnership, Ellis and the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will also carry one of The CW’s in-car cameras during the inaugural United Rentals Driven to Serve 250, giving viewers a unique behind-the-wheel perspective as NASCAR makes history on the Qualcomm Circuit.

The historic setting provides a fitting backdrop for the launch, bringing together two organizations dedicated to serving military communities while connecting race fans with affordable access to live sports, news and entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to be part of racing on a Navy base — it’s an honor to participate in an event that brings together San Diego’s military and racing community,” said Alicia Hackett, Vice President of Platform Sales & Partnerships for Tablo TV.

“Tablo delivers a simple, subscription-free way to access live TV, local news and sports, helping military households stay connected with their communities in an affordable way.”

“We’re also proud to launch our GOVX partnership in San Diego, offering military members and veterans $30 off the Tablo Total System. We’re excited to demonstrate an additional way for people to discover subscription-free TV and celebrate the service, dedication and resilience of our military community.”

For Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, the partnership represents an opportunity to help connect two brands committed to supporting those who serve while participating in one of the most anticipated events of the NASCAR season.

“As a driver, you dream about competing at iconic venues and being part of moments that make history, and that’s exactly what San Diego represents,” said Ellis.

“The opportunity to race at Naval Base Coronado is something I’ll never forget, and it’s made even more special by being surrounded by the incredible men and women who serve our country. It’s an honor to represent Tablo TV, GOVX and Young’s Motorsports during such a memorable event.”

For Young’s Motorsports team principal and founding driver Tyler Young, the inaugural event at Naval Base Coronado represents more than just another race on the schedule.

It provides an opportunity to celebrate those who serve while helping introduce a collaboration focused on delivering value to military members, veterans and their families.

“The inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado represents a unique opportunity to bring together NASCAR, our partners and the military community in a truly meaningful way,” said Young.

“GOVX and Tablo TV share a commitment to serving military members, veterans and their families, and we’re proud that Ryan Ellis and the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team can help showcase that commitment during NASCAR’s historic debut on an active military installation.”

Tablo TV will also welcome television personality and sports broadcaster Jesse Palmer to Naval Base Coronado for race weekend festivities. Palmer has partnered with Tablo TV over the past four years to help TV lovers across America discover subscription-free TV with Tablo.

NASCAR has also invited Palmer to be Honorary Race Official and will be introduced on the pre-race stage and will take a lap in the General Motors Pace Car. Palmer will be on-hand to experience NASCAR’s historic debut on an active military installation and help celebrate the partnership’s launch alongside military members, veterans and race fans.

“From quarterback to broadcaster, I’ve seen football from every perspective — but NASCAR is a whole different kind of rush,” said Palmer. “I’m excited to experience that adrenaline up close as Honorary Race Official in San Diego.

“Just like how Tablo TV brings viewers closer to the action by making free over-the-air television more accessible and convenient, being at the track puts you right in the heart of the excitement. There’s something special about witnessing these incredible moments live and in person.”

In addition to the exclusive $30 discount available through GOVX, Tablo TV offers military families and race fans an affordable, subscription-free way to access live local broadcast television, including NASCAR races on The CW, football games, local news and America’s most popular entertainment programming.

Through Tablo, fans can also enjoy The NASCAR Channel, which delivers 24/7 programming and content for free, including classic races, delayed broadcasts from the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive.

With a simple one-time purchase of a Tablo device, TV antenna and the free Tablo TV app, users can access more than 125 channels, including NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, without a monthly subscription fee.

Tablo also features pause and recording functionality with more than 50 hours of onboard storage, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments long after the checkered flag flies.

Designed with families in mind, a single Tablo device can stream free over-the-air television to multiple compatible devices simultaneously throughout the home, making it easy to catch the big race in one room while another family member enjoys different programming elsewhere in the house.

The inaugural United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 marks a landmark moment for NASCAR and the military community, bringing one of America’s premier motorsports series to one of the nation’s most recognizable naval installations while celebrating the service, sacrifice, and dedication of active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races are broadcast live on The CW, with practices and qualifying available on The CW App. Through Tablo TV, viewers can watch, pause and record The CW and more than 125 major broadcast and free streaming channels without a monthly subscription.

Content and channel availability may vary by location.

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

For media availability and bookings with Jesse Palmer, please contact Alicia Hackett at marketing@tablotv.com.

The United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 (60 laps | 204 miles) is the 18th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., June 19, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Sat., June 20, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).