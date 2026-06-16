Classic Collision Returns To Spire Motorsports For Two Races In 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 15, 2026) – Classic Collision, one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., will return to Spire Motorsports in 2026 and serve as the primary sponsor aboard Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for pair of NASCAR Cup Series races including the division’s annual June visit to Sonoma Calif., and October’s trip to Phoenix Raceway.

With a skilled team and unwavering standards, Classic Collison delivers exceptional service to its customers and partners. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., Classic Collision operates 350 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide.

Last October, Hocevar showcased a Classic Collision Paint Scheme at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and consistently raced inside the top 15 for much of the 400-mile affair until being collected in a multi-car incident in the late goings, leaving him deep in the field when the checkered flag flew.

Hocevar registered his first-career NASCAR Cup Series victory this April at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where he survived a host of cautions and a late-race restart with just three laps remaining to collect the checkered flag. He became the 13th driver to earn his inaugural Cup Series win at the famed 2.66-mile tri-oval and registered Spire Motorsports’ first victory since the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Through 16 races, the 23-year-old driver sits ninth in points, just one marker behind Spire Motorsports teammate Daniel Suárez in eighth. His one win, four top fives, seven top 10s, 450 points scored, average starting position of 11.9 and 14.6 average finish are all career highs through the first 16 points-paying races of the 2026 season.

“I am excited to run it back with Classic Collision,” said Hocevar. “I have grown really close with Toan, and everyone from Classic Collision treats me like family. I’m thrilled to see the relationship grow and to fly those colors at Sonoma and Phoenix. It’s been an incredible start to the season for Spire Motorsports and our No. 77 team. Hopefully, we can reward everyone at Classic Collision with a couple good runs.”

Hocevar has a pair of starts in NASCAR’s premier division at Sonoma Raceway where he logged a venue-best 17th-place finish during his 2024 rookie-of-the-year campaign. He won the pole for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ 2022 visit to the popular northern California roadcourse and notched a respectable sixth-place finish.

Phoenix has proven to be a bit of an Achilles Heel for the third-year Cup Series regular where he looks to improve upon his 22.7 average finish.

“The road courses haven’t been my strongest, but we ran decent last year and I’ve been working on improving my skills for this type of race,” added Hocevar. “Hopefully, we can give everyone at Classic Collision a great showing at both Sonoma and Phoenix and can bring home the results to go with it.”

The NASCAR Cup Series annual visit to Somona Raceway will be televised live on TNT, Sunday, June 28 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 18th of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 calendar will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Classic Collision …

Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, is built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and honesty. With a skilled team and unwavering standards, Classic Collison delivers exceptional service to its customers and partners. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., Classic Collision operates 350 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide. For over 40 years, safety has been our top priority. Our highly trained technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and manufacturer certifications make us a leader in collision repair.

Classic Collision is always seeking opportunities to expand its network by adding new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses. We are also exploring expansion into new markets across the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit www.classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.