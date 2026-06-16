Spire Motorsports Anduril 250 Race Advance

In 82 NASCAR Cup Series starts on road and street courses, Spire Motorsports has seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes, with a best result of second earned by Michael McDowell in this year’s event at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Daniel Suárez, McDowell and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

The Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado will be televised live on Prime Sunday, June 21 beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 17th of 36 points-paying races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Daniel Suárez – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Daniel Suárez and Spire Motorsports will take part in a historic event Sunday as the Monterrey, Mexico native pilots the No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series inaugural Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado.

The No. 7 Freeway Chevrolet’s C-post will recognize and honor Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) which provides the United States Navy and U.S. allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. SCSTC provides platform, baseline and billet specific maritime warfare training to surface warfare officers and other naval officers assigned to surface ships. Each training pipeline is tailored to the officer’s next operational assignment and primarily delivered during PCS transition to sea duty. The series of courses is designed to provide a technical foundation and the tactical application commensurate to the billet and anticipated shipboard watchstanding duties. SCSTC prepares enlisted Sailors to operate, maintain and tactically employ sensors, weapons, communications, and combat systems. This training is delivered throughout a career for eight enlisted ratings: Fire Controlman, Fire Controlman Aegis, Electronic Technician, Interior Communication, Sonar Technician (Surface), Gunner’s Mate, Mineman, and Operations Specialist. Training commences at “A” and “C” Schools and follow-on courses taught at SCSTC learning sites and detachments in each homeport.

Freeway Insurance was established in 1987. Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a “click, call, or come in” approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation’s leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300-0227.

Suárez owns 42 starts between roadcourse and street circuits where he’s notched one win, six top fives, four top 10s and led a total of 85 laps. Over the past decade between both types of configurations, he has posted an average starting position of 12.25 and an average finish of 21.05.

Suárez captured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in his 195th start at Sonoma Raceway in 2022, becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race after leading a race-high 47 of 110 laps, winning by nearly four seconds.

San Diego marks the third of four non-oval races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Suárez finished 25th at Circuit of the Americas and followed it up with a 13th-place finish at Watkins Glen International.

After gaining one position in the standings following last weekend’s race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, the Monterrey, Mexico native now ranks eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 450 points through 16 races, closing to within 11 points of seventh place.

Last Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Suárez earned his 14th top-20 finish through the first 16 points-paying races of the NASCAR Cup Series season. He started third and finished sixth in Stage 1 and eighth in Stage 2 to collect a total of eight additional stage points on the day. The No. 7 team pitted during a Lap-106 caution and conserved fuel over the final 54 laps to secure a respectable 13th-place effort.

Suárez won the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, on June 14, 2025, driving from the back of the field in a backup car to earn a dramatic home-country victory.

The 2026 Coca-Cola 600 winner is a veteran of 339 NASCAR Cup Series starts and has notched three wins, 26 top fives and 80 top-10s in NASCAR’s premier division. Suarez has led 945 laps and earned three poles since 2017.

Daniel Suárez Quote

The San Diego race is one of the most unique events on the NASCAR schedule. What excites you most about racing on a Navy base and being part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration?

“I think it’s going to be very special. Racing on a Navy base is something completely different than anything we’ve done before, and that’s what makes it so exciting. It’s honestly hard to describe how unique this is—being surrounded by so much history and by people who dedicate their lives to serving our country. As someone who wasn’t born in the United States but has been given so many opportunities here, being part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary means a lot to me, personally. We have a chance to bring NASCAR to an incredible venue, honor the men and women who serve, and create something fans will remember for a long time. I think it’s going to be an amazing weekend, and I’m very proud and grateful to be a part of it.”

Ryan Sparks – Crew Chief, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ryan Sparks is the Crew Chief of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sparks has called 218 NASCAR Cup Series races since making his crew chief debut in 2020 and has recorded one victory, six top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. Sparks earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series win at this year’s the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since 2020, he has called 32 road and street course races, with his strongest result coming in 2024 when he led former driver Corey LaJoie to an eighth-place finish at Watkins Glen International.

Sparks joined Spire Motorsports in 2021, where he served as both Crew Chief and Competition Director, leading the organization’s competitive and technical efforts. In 2026, Sparks serves in a singular role as crew chief for Daniel Suárez. He brings more than a decade of experience across all three national series, highlighted by 13 seasons at Richard Childress Racing and contributions to title-winning campaigns in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2011) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2013).

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Defense Unicorns Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado.

Defense Unicorns is a veteran-owned defense technology company founded in 2021 by Rob Slaughter, Jeff McCoy, and Andrew Greene to make software a strategic deterrent for the U.S. Department of War. The company builds open-source, airgap-native technologies that enable the secure development, delivery, and sustainment of mission software across cloud, on-premises, and tactical edge environments. Defense Unicorns’ technology is trusted by the operators of some of the most critical systems in the world, including the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force.

The Defense Unicorns livery will feature “Doug the Defense Unicorn” in several different placements onboard the No. 71 Machine and McDowell’s fire suit.

Squadron VRM-50 will be featured on the No. 71 Defense Unicorns Chevrolet as McDowell and the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron look to make their first trip to Victory Lane in 2026.

VRM-50 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) for the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft with a mission of delivering the best pilots and aircrew to the fleet; each skillfully trained to provide timely, persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group lethality, anywhere in the world.

In the Series most recent street race, contested last season in Chicago, McDowell qualified second and led 31 laps prior to a mechanical failure on lap 32. The team went behind the wall to make repairs, and what looked like to be a promising day ended in a disappointing 32nd-place finish.

The 41-year-old driver has claimed one win, nine top five, and 18 top-10 finishes between road and street course races in NASCAR’s premier division.

McDowell’s most recent win came on the road course configuration of Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in 2023. His Travis Peterson-led team paced the field for 54 of 82 laps en route to his second win on NASCAR’s senior circuit.

The former open-wheel racer has 52 Cup Series attempts on road courses, earning an average start of 16.7 paired with an average finish of 19.1, his best of any track configuration with a minimum of 50 attempts.

In his three attempts at the Chicago Street Course, the two-time Cup Series winner earned an average start of 3.7, paired with an average finish of 14.7, highlighted by only one finish outside of the top 10.

In 2016, McDowell qualified Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet second at Road America and led 24 of 48 laps en route to his lone win in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 2021 Daytona 500 Champion will have a familiar voice on the spotter stand this week where McDowell’s cousin, Jason Noll, will assist primary spotter Michael Fisher during the Cup Series’ inaugural visit to Naval Base Coronado.

Last week at Pocono Raceway, McDowell qualified 13th, struggled with balance throughout the day, but held on for a respectable 17th-place finish.

Across his last five points-paying races, the 19-year Cup Series veteran holds an average finish of 14.8, while pacing the field two times for eight laps (Watkins Glen/Charlotte).

After 16 points-paying races on the 2026 calendar, McDowell is currently 20th in the Cup Series standings. With 10 races remaining before NASCAR’s “Chase” format begins to determine this year’s champion, the Glendale, Ariz., native sits just 49 points below the cutline on the strength of two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Michael McDowell Quote

What do you think San Diego is going to race like? Have you been able to get some SIM laps in?

“It’s going to be fun, obviously a really cool setting at Naval Base Coronado. We had the chance to get some laps in on the simulator over the last few weeks, which has been helpful in getting acclimated to a new track. It’s a street course, so it is going to have a lot of character. Obviously, it’s going to be a fun weekend, and we appreciate the men and women who have given us the opportunity and hospitality to doing something that we haven’t done before, especially Squadron VRM-50. The track itself will have a lot of similar characteristics to Chicago, tight, twisty, technical, with high speeds, and some bumpy sections, transitioning from streets to an airfield, with a lot of different textures and different aggregates. It’s going to be exciting. There will be tight, blind corners, but we look at this weekend as a great opportunity for us. I am ready to get out there, have a good day with Defense Unicorns, pick up a few points on The Chase cutline, and hopefully celebrate in Victory Lane.”

Travis Peterson – Crew Chief, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Travis Peterson is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The West Bend, Wis., native’s lone Cup Series triumph came in 2023 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course where he guided McDowell to a dominating victory.

The 35-year-old has called 129 races in NASCAR’s premier series, where he’s secured eight pole awards, one win, nine top fives and 26 top 10s.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Spectrum Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s inaugural Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado.

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100 percent U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products. More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Naval Base Coronado’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) program will be showcased aboard Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevy this weekend. The program is a highly demanding U.S. military training program designed to prepare service members, pilots, and special operators for the worst-case scenarios of being isolated behind enemy lines or captured as a prisoner of war (POW).

The Spectrum Chevrolet will sport a unique look this weekend. Inspired by the U.S. Navy’s CMV-22B Osprey, a specialized variant of the tiltrotor aircraft primarily completing carrier onboard deliveries, the No. 77 features a predominantly gray design with white and black accents to match the aircraft.

Through 16 races, the Portage, Mich., native sits ninth in points, just one marker out of eighth. His one win, four top fives, seven top 10s, 449 points scored, average starting position of 11.9 and 14.6 average finish are all career highs through the first 15 points-paying races of the season. The team’s average starting position has improved by nearly seven spots while its average finish is over eight positions better compared to this point in 2025.

Hocevar has made two Cup Series starts on street courses, both at the Chicago Street Race where he earned a best finish of 24th in 2024.

Last Sunday at Pocono Raceway, the 23-year-old driver fought handling woes throughout the Final Stage and was ultimately credited with a 20th-place finish.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year registered his first-career victory earlier this season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He survived a late-race restart with three laps remaining with help from his Chevrolet teammates and brought home the checkered flag. Hocevar became the 13th driver to earn his inaugural series victory at Talladega, and registered Spire Motorsports’ first win since the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with driver Justin Haley.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

What are you expecting this weekend?

“I think it is going to be really cool. The optics are going to be awesome. The racing side is a bit unknown, but I think it’s a good thing that it is unknown for everyone. It is going to come down to who adapts the quickest. I think a lot of people are going to make mistakes, and hopefully I’m not one of them. It will be different for sure.”

How do you attack street courses given the small margin for error?

“I enjoy how taxing it is. The less time I have to think, the better it is for me. On street courses, you are locked in on the next corner as soon as you come off the last one. Everything builds off the last and you’re always close to a wall. I enjoy it more than traditional road courses where you have the longer straightaways and you are constantly hopping the curbs. The more I can keep myself busy, the better.”

Luke Lambert – Crew Chief, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Luke Lambert is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Lambert is in his third season at Spire Motorsports and fourth with driver Carson Hocevar. The duo has logged two pole awards, one win, seven top-five and 22 top-10 finishes in 96 races together.

The 16-year veteran crew chief has called 44 NASCAR Cup Series road and street course races, earning a best finish of third at Watkins Glen with Hocevar in 2024.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.