LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ANNOUNCES MAYER AS OFFICIAL PARTNER FOR 2027 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASON

Mayer will serve as primary partner on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek at Talladega Superspeedway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 16, 2026) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today a new partnership with Mayer, a leading distributor of electrical products and solutions, for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The partnership builds on LEGACY’s existing relationship with Rexel USA, Mayer’s parent company, bringing another trusted brand from the Rexel family into the fold.

Mayer will serve as the primary partner on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE — driven by John Hunter Nemechek — at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2027. The race holds special significance for Mayer, whose roots run deep in the surrounding region.

“Mayer has spent nearly a century earning the trust of its customers, and that kind of track record means something,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “Bringing them to Talladega — one of the most storied tracks in this sport — is the right stage for this partnership. We’re proud to have Mayer on the No. 42 and excited to keep building on what we’ve already started with the Rexel family.”

Mayer has served contractors, industrial customers, and utility clients across the Southeast for nearly 100 years. The announcement marks the latest step in the growing relationship between LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Rexel USA, which first came together ahead of the 2026 season.

“This is a natural extension of our partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Roger Little, CEO, Rexel USA. “Mayer has nearly 100 years of being the first choice for its customers and bringing it to the track is a great way to showcase a trusted brand that continues to grow and expand.”

“Talladega is an iconic track just down the road from Mayer’s roots, which makes this especially meaningful for our team,” said Pat Daley, President, Mayer. “Seeing the Mayer and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB car race there with John Hunter Nemechek behind the wheel is a real source of pride and a great way to showcase the strength and momentum of the Mayer brand.”

“Talladega brings out the best in everybody, and having a brand like Mayer on the car there makes it even more special,” said John Hunter Nemechek. “Mayer has been around for a long time and earned everything they have. To represent that kind of brand at a track with that kind of history — that’s something I’m genuinely proud of.”

The partnership will come to life through primary placement on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE at Talladega Superspeedway, with additional branded content across LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s platforms throughout the season.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

ABOUT MAYER: Mayer, a Rexel USA banner company, is one of the nation’s leading distributors of electrical products and equipment, including connected solutions, lighting, datacom technologies, power distribution, and automation and controls systems. With more than 60 branches in the United States, Mayer serves a broad range of customers including contractors, industrial customers, OEMs, integrators, healthcare organizations, institutions, data centers, government entities, utility providers, commercial businesses and residential customers.