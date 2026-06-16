CHRIS BUESCHER SIGNS MULTIYEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH RFK RACING

Multiyear Extension Keeps Homegrown Talent Behind the Wheel of the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

CONCORD, N.C. (June 16, 2026) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced today that Chris Buescher, a 17-year member of the RFK Racing family, has signed a multiyear contract extension to remain the driver of the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The extension continues a relationship that began nearly two decades ago when Buescher, only a teenager at the time, worked in the race shop and helped with pit practice. By 2009 he traded a wrench for a helmet, becoming part of the team’s driver development program. Buescher quickly established himself as a winner, claiming the 2012 ARCA and 2015 Xfinity Series Championships driving cars owned by Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group. Buescher credits his unwavering belief in his team and the bright future of RFK Racing for his easy decision to stay home.

“RFK Racing has been home for most of my racing career, and that’s something I don’t take for granted,” Buescher said. “I’ve grown up with this organization, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the last several years. The direction we’re heading, the people we have in place, and the commitment throughout the company make me excited about the future. I’m grateful to Mr. Jack, Brad, Fenway Sports Group and everyone at RFK Racing for their belief in me. I’m looking forward to continuing to chase wins and championships together.”

Buescher is now in his 11th full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. With six wins at the sport’s highest level, he has established himself as one of the garage’s most respected and versatile competitors who has won on short tracks, superspeedways and road courses.

His rise with RFK Racing reached new heights in 2023 when he captured three victories in a five-race stretch at Richmond, Michigan and Daytona, advancing to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and recording a career-best seventh-place finish in the championship standings. The breakout campaign earned him NASCAR’s Most Improved Driver honor as voted on by fans.

Buescher followed that effort with another memorable season in 2024, highlighted by a dramatic victory at Watkins Glen International, where he executed a last-lap pass to secure his first career road-course win. In 2025, he continued to showcase his trademark consistency, posting a 14.3 average finish – sixth-best among all Cup Series drivers.

“Chris has been part of this organization for most of his professional career, and there is a tremendous amount of pride in seeing what he has become,” said team founder and co-owner Jack Roush. “He is an exceptional driver, but just as importantly, he is the kind of person who makes our organization stronger. His work ethic, intelligence and commitment to our success have earned the respect of everyone at RFK Racing, and we’re proud that his story with us will continue.”

“Chris is everything you want in a race car driver and teammate,” added Brad Keselowski, co-owner and driver at RFK Racing. “His talent behind the wheel speaks for itself, but what really separates him is his professionalism, preparation and commitment to making everyone around him better. He’s been instrumental in the progress we’ve made as an organization, and we’re excited to continue building toward our goals together.”

The extension represents another significant investment in RFK Racing’s future. With Buescher currently 7th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and the No. 17 team firmly established as a championship contender, the agreement secures one of the team’s foundational leaders for years to come.

“Chris has been a driving force behind progress we’ve made as an organization over the last several seasons,” said RFK Racing President Chip Bowers. “He is one of the most respected competitors in our sport; his consistency, leadership, and commitment to excellence help set the standard for the organization. Securing Chris for the long term reinforces our belief in where this organization is headed and our commitment to competing for race wins and championships for years to come.”

This extension underscores RFK Racing’s mantra of being bold, aggressive, and committed as the team continues to invest in its future and strengthen its standing as one of NASCAR’s premier organizations. With Buescher, Keselowski and Ryan Preece leading its efforts on track, RFK Racing remains focused on relentlessly competing for the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.