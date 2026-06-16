PRO STOCK STARS READY FOR GETTRX PRO STOCK ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT NORWALK’S SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

NORWALK, Ohio (June 16, 2026) – This year’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park will again see an extra level of excitement when the stars of the Pro Stock class face off in the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout on Saturday, June 27.

The field is officially set for the unique callout-style race, pitting the top eight Pro Stock drivers against each other with bonus purse and bragging rights on the line in Norwalk, which marks the halfway point of the 2026 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Matt Hartford, the most recent Pro Stock race winner on tour, claimed last year’s GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout title by defeating Greg Anderson, who won the event in 2024. With three victories this season, Hartford will look to build on his recent success and become the first two-time winner of the specialty event.

“There’s a thing called momentum,” Hartford said after Sunday’s win in Bristol. “We’re rolling into Norwalk next week. We have the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout there. I’m really looking forward to a nice, humid normal race there because our car’s pretty happy in the conditions we had in Bristol.”

The NHRA Pro Stock field is divided between two powerhouse camps: KB Titan Racing, led by six-time champ Anderson and Elite Motorsports, also led by six-time champ Erica Enders. With four drivers from each team in the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout, the longtime rivalry creates another epic showdown for the one-day bonus race.

Anderson is the top pick and will have his pick of the field, while his teammate, reigning world champion Dallas Glenn, will have the second pick, followed by Eric Latino, Hartford, Greg Stanfield, Enders, Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin.

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout kicks off on Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m., where the drivers will make their first-round picks for the Saturday showdown. The first round of the Callout is Saturday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 1:15 p.m. The finals will take place at 4 p.m., with the winner set to collect a big check, specialty trophy and championship belt.

Hartford and Anderson will try to become the first multi-time Callout winner, while the rest of the field is after a first-time win in the unique event.

Final 2026 NHRA GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout Field

Greg Anderson Dallas Glenn Eric Latino Matt Hartford Greg Stanfield Erica Enders Aaron Stanfield Jeg Coughlin

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Cory Reed (Pro Stock) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX, with qualifying and the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout coverage on FS1 and eliminations on FOX at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

The 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will see the continuation of NHRA’s yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary. It is the 10th of 20 events during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and will feature several highlights throughout the race weekend:

A celebration of NHRA legend Connie Kalitta, and longtime NHRA driver and tuner Jim Head. There will also be a tribute to Scott Kalitta with reigning world champion Doug Kalitta.

A spectacular fireworks display following Friday night qualifying.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and much more.

﻿Along with the Callout, fans can look forward to seeing the biggest stars of the NHRA during an action-packed weekend that also features two rounds of qualifying on Friday – including a can’t-miss night session – two rounds of qualifying and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, and eliminations on Sunday.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 27 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

Television coverage begins Sunday, June 28 and includes the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout on FS1 at 11:00 a.m., leading into qualifying coverage at 12 p.m. Elimination coverage kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.

To purchase tickets to Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.