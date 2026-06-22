The FBT-Free EV: How Australia’s Novated Lease Exemption Is Quietly Reshaping Fleet Decisions

There’s a structural shift happening in how Australian businesses think about fleet vehicles — and it’s not being driven by sustainability mandates or fuel price anxiety alone. It’s being driven by the tax system.

Since the federal government introduced the Electric Car Discount in July 2022, eligible electric vehicles accessed through a novated lease arrangement have been entirely exempt from Fringe Benefits Tax. For fleet managers and HR teams paying attention, that single policy change has turned the EV conversation from “should we go green?” into “why haven’t we done this yet?”

If you’re working through the numbers for your own organisation, an EV novated lease calculator is the fastest way to model the impact across different salary bands and vehicle choices. But the headline figures speak for themselves: on a $55,000 EV, a three-year novated lease can save an employee earning $80,000–$135,000 roughly $12,000–$15,000 compared to buying the same car outright. At higher income levels, that saving climbs to $25,000 or more over the lease term.

Understanding why requires a quick look at the mechanics — and why the fleet implications go well beyond individual tax savings.

How the FBT Exemption Actually Works

A novated lease is a three-way agreement between an employee, their employer, and a finance company. The employer deducts lease payments and running costs — fuel or charging, registration, insurance, tyres, servicing — from the employee’s pre-tax salary, reducing their taxable income. Ordinarily, the employer would then owe FBT on that benefit, calculated at 20% of the vehicle’s base value multiplied by the 47% FBT rate. On a $65,000 vehicle, that’s approximately $6,110 in FBT per year — a cost that typically flows back to the employee through reduced packaging benefit or post-tax contributions.

For eligible battery electric vehicles, that FBT liability is zero. The entire vehicle cost and all running costs come from pre-tax salary with no FBT offset required. That’s the mechanism that makes EV novated leasing dramatically cheaper than any comparable financing arrangement.

To qualify under the current rules, a vehicle must be a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, first held and used on or after 1 July 2022, with a drive-away price that did not exceed the luxury car tax threshold at first retail sale. For the 2025–26 financial year, that threshold is $91,387 — a figure that increased this year, bringing several previously ineligible premium models within the exemption’s reach.

One significant change for fleet managers to note: plug-in hybrid electric vehicles lost their FBT exemption eligibility from 1 April 2025. PHEVs under existing financially-binding lease arrangements entered before that date are grandfathered, but any new PHEV novated lease no longer qualifies. For fleets that had been using PHEVs as a transition strategy, this changes the calculus considerably.

The Fleet Opportunity Most Employers Are Still Missing

While individual employees have been quick to take up EV novated leases, many employers — particularly small and mid-sized businesses — have been slower to formalise the offering. That’s a missed opportunity in both directions.

For employees, the benefit is obvious. An EV novated lease bundles the vehicle purchase, all running costs, and even home charging hardware into a single pre-tax payment. According to the Electric Vehicle Council, an EV driver covering 12,000 kilometres a year spends around $500 in charging costs compared to approximately $2,500 for a petrol equivalent, with lower servicing costs on top due to fewer moving parts. Stack those ongoing savings on top of the FBT exemption and the total cost of ownership case becomes difficult to argue against.

For employers, the advantages are less obvious but equally real. Adding a novated leasing program reduces the company’s gross wage bill, which flows through to lower payroll tax. It costs the business nothing in administration once set up — the primary financial responsibility for the lease rests with the employee. And in a tight labour market, it functions as a meaningful retention tool: employees effectively receive a pay rise in the form of reduced taxable income, with no direct cost to the employer’s payroll.

Larger organisations can structure these arrangements across entire fleets, deploying EVs at scale without absorbing additional FBT liability. For companies with mobile workforces — field technicians, sales teams, consultants — the combination of lower running costs and the pre-tax payment structure makes the business case clean.

What Fleet Managers Need to Watch in 2026

The policy landscape is not standing still. In December 2025, the government announced a formal review of the EV FBT exemption, conducted by the Australian Centre for Evaluation and the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. Revised terms from that review are expected by mid-2027.

The review was partly triggered by the exemption’s cost — it was projected to run approximately $1.26 billion over budget for the 2025–26 financial year, a consequence of take-up significantly exceeding original modelling. Recent reporting suggests the government intends to retain the exemption in some form rather than remove it, but adjustments to the price cap or vehicle eligibility criteria remain possible.

Critically, vehicles already under a novated lease arrangement are expected to retain their exempt status for the duration of the term, based on standard legislative practice — though this has not been formally confirmed. For fleet managers weighing whether to act now or wait for the review outcome, the consensus from leasing professionals is clear: the exemption is available today, the saving is real, and arrangements entered now are unlikely to be unwound retroactively.

There are also nuances worth managing carefully. Employees with HECS-HELP debt, those near the Medicare Levy Surcharge threshold, or those receiving Family Tax Benefit need to model the Reportable Fringe Benefit Amount impact before committing — the RFBA can affect means-tested thresholds in ways that partly offset the tax saving for some employees. This is where professional modelling for individual circumstances matters, and where a blanket fleet policy needs to accommodate individual variation.

The Vehicles Making the Most Sense Right Now

The FBT threshold increase to $91,387 this year has expanded the eligible pool considerably. Models currently popular in novated fleet arrangements include the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal, BYD Dolphin, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, and MG4 — a range that now covers everything from sub-$40,000 hatchbacks to mid-size SUVs.

Fleet managers sourcing at volume also benefit from the procurement leverage that novated lease providers bring. Providers like Maxxia, SG Fleet, and Autopia operate national dealer networks with fleet-level pricing, which can deliver meaningful reductions off the retail drive-away price — a saving that compounds on top of the FBT and income tax benefits.

The structural shift is real, and for Australian fleet managers, the window to get ahead of it remains open — for now.

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or tax advice. Vehicle eligibility, FBT obligations, and savings calculations vary by individual circumstances. Consult a qualified tax professional before entering any novated lease arrangement.