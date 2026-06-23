A New 9-Year Licence: What Has Actually Changed for the Italian Market?

In 2025, Italy completed the most significant online gambling reform of recent years. The ADM regulator approved 46 operators under the new licensing framework. The cost of a single licence increased to €7 million, compared with approximately €200,000 previously. The licence term has also been extended to nine years.

For the government, this is not simply a fee increase. The reform is designed to reduce the number of operators, strengthen oversight, and improve market transparency. Authorities expected to generate around €350 million in licensing revenue, and that target was achieved through the new concession-allocation model.

For players, the changes appear less dramatic. However, the new licensing framework introduces additional requirements relating to account security, financial monitoring, and consumer protection. According to an analysis conducted by Rolling Slots, the key focus of the new model is not expanding the number of brands but increasing the reliability of licensed operators.

One of the most significant developments is the reduction in the number of market participants. While more than 80 operators participated in the previous licensing cycle, the new system provides for 52 concessions distributed among 46 companies. At the same time, the practice of operating multiple brands under a single licence is gradually disappearing, contributing to market consolidation.

Table: Key Features of the New Licensing System

Indicator New System Licence Cost €7 Million Licence Duration 9 Years Approved Operators 46 Concessions 52 Responsible Gambling Contribution 0.2% of GGR Launch Period 2025–2026

The main outcome of the reform is the shift from mass licensing towards the selection of financially stable operators.

Why the Market May Shrink While Major Brands Grow Stronger

The nearly 35-fold increase in licence costs automatically changes the structure of the market. For smaller companies, a €7 million investment, ongoing fees, and compliance with new requirements represent a significant financial barrier.

As a result, analysts associate the reform with an acceleration of market consolidation. A reduction in the number of participants does not mean fewer gaming options. On the contrary, a large gaming operator typically offers a broader range of slots, payment methods, and security features.

Another consequence is the redistribution of market share. When some operators leave the market, their customers move to the remaining participants. This is one reason why international gambling groups continue to invest heavily in Italy.

In the context of the reform, many users are paying closer attention to bonus offers. For example, the Rolling Slots bonus is increasingly valued not only for the size of its welcome package but also for its long-term conditions and usability.

Well-established casino brands also gain an advantage. Users are more likely to choose familiar names in an environment characterised by stronger regulation and stricter oversight.

Table: Large Operators vs Smaller Operators

Factor Large Operator Smaller Operator Financial Reserves High Limited Ability to Pay for a Licence High Moderate International Experience Extensive Limited Speed of Adaptation High Lower Resilience to Market Changes High Moderate

The outcome of the reform is clear: the market is becoming smaller in terms of participant numbers but larger in terms of business scale.

What Will Players in Italy Experience Under the New System?

The most significant change for users relates to identity verification and security. Player verification and customer verification procedures are becoming more rigorous. The regulator now requires enhanced identity checks and financial monitoring.

For account holders, using Rolling Slots login and similar authentication systems will increasingly involve additional security checks. Once verification has been completed, the day-to-day use of the account remains largely unchanged.

Enhanced player protection also introduces new tools for managing deposits, spending limits, and gaming time. Additional measures aimed at preventing risky gambling behaviour among users aged 18–24 are also being introduced.

Italy remains one of Europe’s largest regulated gambling markets. As such, the new requirements are not designed to restrict players but rather to improve transparency and strengthen operator accountability.

Table: Previous Model vs New Model

Parameter Previous Model New Model Identity Verification Standard Enhanced Payment Monitoring Basic Expanded Account Security Standard Enhanced Self-Restriction Tools Partial Expanded Activity Monitoring Limited Increased

For most users, the changes will be most noticeable during registration and document-verification processes.

Who Will Benefit Most From the Reform and Why?

The greatest benefits are likely to be enjoyed by large licensed casino operators already active across multiple regulated markets. For these companies, licensing costs are spread across millions of customers and many years of operation.

Payment-service providers and software suppliers are also expected to benefit. The new requirements demand more sophisticated transaction-monitoring systems, reporting tools, and risk-analysis capabilities.

The gaming industry itself is also becoming increasingly important. Game developers gain access to more stable partners operating under long-term licences and predictable budgets.

Within the mid-market segment, companies focused on service quality are strengthening their positions. This is why reviews such as a Rolling Slots review increasingly assess withdrawal speeds, customer support, and operational security rather than simply focusing on bonus offers.

The government remains one of the largest beneficiaries of the reform. Licensing fees alone generated hundreds of millions of euros in revenue. In addition, operators continue to pay gambling taxes, annual charges, and mandatory contributions towards responsible-gambling programmes.

What Will Happen to the European Market and EU Operators?

Italy has become one of the most closely watched regulatory examples in Europe. Many gambling authorities are monitoring the results of the reform and evaluating whether similar mechanisms could be introduced within their own jurisdictions.

For operators, the primary challenge lies in meeting increasingly demanding compliance requirements. As expectations around reporting, data protection, and financial monitoring continue to grow, scale becomes an increasingly important competitive advantage.

The status of being a legal operator is gradually becoming a key differentiator. Users increasingly choose licensed websites because of their transparent operating rules and stronger protection of customer funds.

Holding a single operating permit does not automatically grant access to the entire European Union. Each country continues to maintain its own licensing, taxation, and marketing requirements.

Table: Regulatory Approaches Across Europe

Country Regulator Key Feature Italy ADM €7 Million Licence Germany GGL Strict Restrictions Spain DGOJ Strong Online Sector France ANJ Tight Advertising Controls

If the Italian model proves successful by the end of the decade, other countries may adopt it as a blueprint for future reforms.

What Will Happen to the Grey Market After the Reform?

One of the objectives of the reform is to increase the attractiveness of the licensed sector. A key element of this effort is the implementation of stronger anti-money laundering measures.

AML controls include transaction monitoring, source-of-funds verification, and automated analysis of suspicious activity.

At the same time, responsible gambling measures continue to expand. Operators are required to invest part of their revenue in responsible-gambling programmes and provide users with self-restriction tools.

The development of a regulated gambling ecosystem makes official websites more competitive. Players benefit from transparent rules, official payment methods, and additional security guarantees.

The sportsbook segment is also becoming increasingly important. Many international companies now combine casino products, sports betting, and live gaming experiences within a single account, creating a unified customer ecosystem.

As regulatory oversight continues to strengthen, the proportion of users choosing the regulated sector has the potential to increase further, which remains one of the central goals of the reform.

Who Will Be Strongest by 2030 and What Will the Market Look Like?

By 2030, Italy’s gambling market is likely to become even more concentrated. The leading positions will be occupied by major international groups capable of investing simultaneously in technology, compliance, and security.

Companies operating in the digital entertainment sector are expected to be particularly strong. Users increasingly demand integrated environments combining casino gaming, sports betting, live products, and personalised services.

Deposit-limit tools will also play an increasingly important role. They help align the player experience with modern regulatory requirements without significantly reducing usability.

Trust will continue to grow as a decisive factor. Analysis of user feedback, including Rolling Slots testimonials, indicates that players are increasingly evaluating withdrawal speeds, platform reliability, and customer support quality.

By the end of the decade, the market will consist of fewer brands but larger operators. Competition will shift away from the number of websites and towards service quality, security, and technological innovation.

The main conclusion of the reform is straightforward: Italy is prioritising long-term market sustainability rather than maximising the number of licences. This approach may well shape the future direction of the European online gambling industry in the years ahead.