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More Than 1,500 Illegal Gambling Sites Blocked in Australia: Can the Market Eliminate the Grey Sector?

By SM
4 Minute Read

Over the past several years, Australia has conducted one of the largest anti-illegal gambling campaigns among developed nations. According to regulators, the number of blocked resources has exceeded 1,500, while more than 220 operators have stopped offering services to local players. For the market, this represents far more than the removal of individual websites — it is a large-scale effort to control a multi-billion-dollar flow of gambling revenue.

The primary targets have been illegal gambling sites operating outside Australian legislation. Many of these platforms relied on offshore licences, alternative payment solutions, and operated without complying with the requirements of Australian regulatory authorities.

A key role is played by ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority), Australia’s government regulator responsible for communications and online gambling oversight. This organisation coordinates website-blocking activities and works closely with internet service providers.

Analysts from https://rocketplay-au.bet/ and other licensed brands note that each new wave of restrictions gradually moves a portion of players from the illegal sector into the regulated market. This is one of the reasons why gambling enforcement remains a priority for government authorities.

How Website Blocking Works and Why Illegal Sites Do Not Completely Disappear

Australia does not remove casinos from the internet entirely. Instead, regulators use mechanisms involving blocked casino websites through internet service providers. Once a domain is blocked, users lose access to the platform through normal channels.

The challenge is that operators of illegal projects quickly launch mirror websites. One address is shut down, and another appears within days. Additional complexity comes from VPN access services, which allow some users to bypass certain restrictions.

For this reason, modern regulators focus not only on website blocking but also on financial oversight. Payment restrictions are widely regarded as the most effective tool for putting pressure on the illegal market.

Table: Effectiveness of Different Enforcement Tools

MechanismEffectiveness
DNS BlockingModerate
Domain BlockingModerate
Mirror-Site RestrictionsModerate
Financial ControlsHigh
International CooperationHigh

Against this backdrop, licensed offers such as the Rocket Play bonus gain additional competitive advantages.

Can Australia Completely Defeat the Grey Market?

The complete disappearance of the illegal sector remains an unlikely scenario. Even European countries with strict regulation have not fully eliminated offshore gambling.

However, the experiences of the Netherlands and Sweden show that the share of black market gambling can be reduced significantly. Following stronger enforcement measures, the majority of players gradually migrate towards licensed operators.

Payment blocking plays a particularly important role. When it becomes difficult for users to deposit funds and receive withdrawals, the attractiveness of illegal platforms declines sharply.

For major brands, trust becomes a decisive factor. This is why processes such as Rocket Play login gain additional importance. Players are more likely to choose a familiar service with transparent conditions than an unknown offshore gambling operator.

What Changes for Players?

For ordinary users, the consequences are relatively straightforward. The number of questionable websites is gradually declining, while the share of licensed operators continues to increase.

The benefits of the regulated market are linked to player protection, mandatory player verification, and a higher standard of consumer protection. Players find it easier to compare offers, read a Rocket Play review, and select an operator based on reputation rather than aggressive advertising.

Table: Regulated Market vs Illegal Market

ParameterRegulated MarketIllegal Market
Player ProtectionHighNot Guaranteed
Identity VerificationRequiredNot Always
Withdrawal OversightRegulatedLimited
Player ComplaintsOfficial Mechanisms AvailableLimited Options

Who Profits From the Market Clean-Up?

When part of the illegal sector disappears, its audience does not vanish. Instead, those players are redistributed among participants in the regulated market.

The main beneficiaries are companies that invest in gambling compliance and adhere to casino licensing requirements. Additional opportunities arise for payment providers, KYC solution providers, and informational affiliate websites.

At the same time, the process of market consolidation continues to accelerate. Large brands gain greater growth opportunities because they possess both strong brand recognition and the resources required to comply with increasingly complex regulations.

Under these conditions, customer reviews become even more influential. This is why Rocket Play testimonials and other authentic customer experiences increasingly shape player decisions more than traditional advertising.

What Can Be Learned From Other Countries?

Australia is following a path previously taken by Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. In all cases, gambling restrictions achieved the best results when combined with financial controls and transparent betting regulation.

Experience shows that efforts to combat illegal operators are most successful when players are simultaneously offered a convenient and attractive alternative within the regulated market. This is why the effectiveness of any regulatory framework depends not only on website blocking but also on the quality of the legal gambling offering.

What Will Happen by 2030?

The complete disappearance of the grey sector remains unlikely. However, the share of the illegal market may continue to shrink as gambling oversight develops further and payment controls become more sophisticated.

The most significant changes are expected within the digital gambling market. Players are increasingly likely to choose services that provide strong cyber security, transparent rules, and advanced responsible gambling tools.

The strongest positions will belong to major licensed online casino brands capable of delivering high levels of customer trust. These include Rocket Play and other operators working within regulated environments.

By 2030, Australia could become one of the most tightly regulated gambling markets in the world. The primary competition will no longer be between legal and illegal websites but between technology, service quality, and player trust.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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