TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 06.24.2

This Week in Motorsports: June 22 – 28, 2026

NCS/NOAPS/ARCA WEST: Sonoma Raceway – June 26-28

ARCA: Elko Raceway – June 27-28

PLANO, Texas (June 24, 2026) – NASCAR’s Cup and O’Reilly Series, along with the ARCA Menards Series West, head out to Sonoma Raceway for the annual trip to Northern California, while the national ARCA tour heads to Minnesota’s Elko Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS

Toyota on historic streak … With Corey Heim’s maiden NASCAR Cup Series victory at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, along with Denny Hamlin’s three consecutive wins at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway, Toyota has won four consecutive races, tied for the most in its NASCAR history. Toyota has accomplished the feat five times, with the most recent instance prior to this season coming in 2017 where Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch each won two races in a four-race span. Should a Toyota Camry XSE capture victory on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, this would be the first time the manufacturer has won five consecutive races in its 20-year run in the Cup Series.

23XI Racing coming off monumental day … 23XI Racing enjoyed a historic race last weekend in San Diego, highlighted by Heim’s win, earning the team’s sixth victory of the 2026 season. Along with Heim, Bubba Wallaceearned his career-best road and street course finish, coming home second as the driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE continues to up his game on those circuits. Riley Herbst gave 23XI Racing three cars in the top-10 last weekend, as he finished eighth. The team was close to having all four drivers in the top-10 last weekend, as Tyler Reddick battled Heim for the victory, before suffering a late-race flat tire.

Bell looks to add to Sonoma success … Sonoma has been a strong spot for Christopher Bell in his Cup Series career to-date. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver has made five career starts at the California road course and comes into the weekend with three consecutive top-10s there. Bell accomplished his career-best Sonoma finish last year, coming home in the fifth position.

GR Supra drivers continue push to “The Chase” … With just six races remaining in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series regular season, Toyota GR Supra drivers find themselves all across the provisional field for the “The Chase.” Leading Team Toyota in the driver’s point standings is Brandon Jones, who sits in the sixth position, followed by Taylor Gray (10th) and William Sawalich (12th) in the provisional postseason field entering this weekend. Sitting right outside the field is Brent Crews in 13th position, just five points behind Sawalich.

Burton building momentum … With his ninth-place finish last weekend in San Diego, Harrison Burton has two consecutive top-11 finishes as he looks to continue momentum this weekend in Sonoma. Along with that ninth-place result last weekend, Burton also came home 11th at Pocono Raceway two weeks ago. This weekend will be Burton’s second career O’Reilly Series start at Sonoma, as he’s also made three career Cup Series starts there.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National + West

Reaves looks for back-to-back wins … After a dominant win at Berlin Raceway last weekend – where he led 162 of 200 laps – Max Reaves arrives to Elko Speedway in search of his second straight ARCA Menards Series this weekend. Last weekend was Reaves’ fourth career national series triumph and his first of 2026. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for JGR captured his first national series win at Elko Speedway last season after leading 84 laps.

Lovell takes on Sonoma … Mia Lovell will pilot the No. 15 Toyota Camry for Nitro Motorsports in this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma. Lovell makes her seventh start of 2026 in the West Series and is coming off her career-best finish of third at Tri-City Speedway three weeks ago, which is her fourth consecutive top-10 finish.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.