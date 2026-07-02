KENNINGTON READY TO REBOUND AT MONTMAGNY

July 2, 2026. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Dodge team return to NASCAR Canada Series competition this Saturday, July 4th, as the series heads to Autodrome Montmagny for a doubleheader event.

Located just outside Quebec City, the 3/8-mile oval has been a challenging and exciting stop on the NASCAR Canada schedule. During its first two years hosting series competition, Montmagny served as the season finale with a 250-lap event, but this season the format changes with two sprint-style races of 125 and 150 laps that will feature nonstop action from start to finish.

With no scheduled pit stops, strategy will take a back seat to speed, consistency, and execution.

Kennington enters the weekend looking to rebound after a frustrating outing at Riverside International Speedway last week. The #17 Castrol Dodge showed impressive speed throughout the weekend, but an early cut tire forced the team into a difficult situation and took away a chance at a strong finish.

Despite the setback, Kennington has plenty of confidence heading back to Montmagny. The veteran driver finished fifth at the track one year ago and has shown the pace needed to contend on this demanding oval.

“Montmagny is a tough track and has some challenges to find the right set up. With this being two sprint races there’s going to be no time to settle in you have to be on it right away,” said Kennington. We had a fast car last week and didn’t get the result we deserved, so we’re focused on putting together a complete weekend and bringing the Castrol Dodge home up front.”

Race Event Preview

Saturday July 4th Green Flag Race one 6:10PM Race two 8:10PM

Races five and six of 14 in 2026

This will be the third and fourth NASCAR Canada Series races at Autodrome Montmagny

The Track: 3/8-mile paved oval

Career Victories: 25

Most Recent Win: Riverside International Speedway, 2025

DJ Stat Nuggets

Scored a fifth-place finish in last year’s race.

Has finished in the top ten in both previous races at Autodrome Montmagny.

Finished in the top ten in all 12 races in 2025, the only competitor to do so.

The race will be Kennington’s 232nd consecutive NASCAR Canada Series start, the only driver to participate in every series event,

Career Victories: 25

Most Recent Win: Riverside International Raceway, 2025

Television Coverage

Race fans can watch the two races from the Autodrome Montmagny live beginning at 6PM ET on REV TV. Race highlights will also be shown on TSN, date and time TBD.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/