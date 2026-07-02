Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA targeting a strong result in São Paul

July 2nd, 2026 – Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA will look for a taste of last year’s success as the team heads to Brazil next week for the Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo and the latest round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

2025 saw the team claim a historic win at the 4.409 km (2.677-mile), 15-turn Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlargos) circuit. With the sister car crossing the finish line in second place, it was the first 1-2 by a U.S. manufacturer in the LMP1/Hypercar class.

The No.38 car Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R will be driven by Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais, whilst the No.12 car will be driven by Norman Nato and Will Stevens, as Alex Lynn continues his recovery from surgery.

The Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo gets underway with two Free Practice sessions on Friday July 10th. A third Free Practice on Saturday will be followed by Qualifying and the 10-minute Hyperpole session. The Race is scheduled for 1130am local time on Sunday July 12th.

What they’re saying

Keely Bosn, Cadillac Racing Programme Manager:

At last year’s 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, Cadillac secured a 1-2 in qualifying and its first ever win (and P2) in WEC. Describe this historic moment?

Winning our first WEC race in Brazil was a huge milestone for us. We put the #12 on pole and then went on to achieve Cadillac’s first-ever WEC victory with a 1-2 finish. It was incredibly special. It was a key moment for the programme and a strong validation of the hard work that had gone in across the team since our return to the series.

What did it mean to Cadillac and GM?

It meant a lot because it was about much more than one single result. It showed that Cadillac can compete with the best in the world and win on a global stage, and that matters for both Cadillac and GM. Programmes like WEC and Le Mans build visibility and credibility for the brand, while also giving us a real-world test bed for performance, durability, and technology that carries back into our production vehicles.

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA finished just off the podium in Le Mans this year. What are the aims and expectations for this year’s race in São Paulo?

The aim is always to put ourselves in a position to fight and ultimately compete for the win. We know we have the right ingredients in the car this year with our driver lineup, partnering with JOTA, and after the pace we’ve already shown this season at Le Mans, the focus is now on executing a clean race at São Paulo and turning that potential into another winning result.

Le Mans is incredibly competitive and unpredictable. Although we fell just short of the podium, Cadillac led quite a lot of the race and showed excellent pace.

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R:

Norman Nato: “Brazil is obviously a special place for us. We had our first win with Cadillac there last year and got Pole and a 1-2 finish. I have great memories of winning at such an iconic circuit – an amazing crowd, a podium celebration at sunset with all the fans and the team around. I hope we can reproduce the same level of performance this year, and keep the good momentum after a very strong fight for the win at Le Mans.”

Will Stevens: “I’m looking forward to getting back to São Paulo, especially coming off Le Mans where we showed strong pace throughout. We had a great win in São Paulo last year, it’s a track we were pretty dominant on, so hopefully we can repeat that same success this time around. There’s a lot of history there and it’s great fun to drive, so I can’t wait to be back.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “I’ve been to São Paulo as a reserve in F1, but I’ve never actually driven the track, so I’m looking forward to finally getting to do it! It helps that the Cadillacs were very competitive here last year and we will be carrying some good momentum from our strong showing at Le Mans.”

Earl Bamber: “I’m looking forward to getting back racing in Brazil. We had a lot of pace and potential in Le Mans, and the Cadillacs have been performing very well all season, so we were very disappointed in the end result. We’ll be heading to São Paulo looking for a bit of redemption!

Sebastien Bourdais: “We are heading to the location of the best race weekend for the team last year, with a 1-2 finish off the back of a Pole position. We are all excited to return to see if we can get another strong result. It’s a tricky track to race. Tyre deg is pretty significant there, and the high altitude means the car slides more than at other circuits due to there being less downforce. So it’s always a bit of a challenge to get the right window, to get the tyres in the right place, but we definitely managed it last year. We have had a competitive package again this year, with strong pace at all races. The results just haven’t gone our way yet.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.