ARCA Menards Series at Lime Rock Park: Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 Pre-Race Notes

THE RACE: Lime Rock Park ARCA 100

THE PLACE: Lime Rock Park

THE DATE: Friday, July 10, 2026

THE TIME: 4 pm ET

TV: FS2, Live

Radio: MRN, Live

The ARCA Menards Series heads to Lime Rock Park for its second and final road course race of the 2026 season in Friday’s Lime Rock Park 100. The race, the 12th of the 20 scheduled for 2026, will be the 35th road course race in series history.

Last year’s race, the first ever for the ARCA Menards Series in the state of Connecticut, was won by Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota). The victory was the first ever for Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series.

Annunziata is one of three drivers schedule to compete in both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Lime Rock Park over the weekend; he will be joined by Stewart Friesen (No. 17 Halmar / Mohawk Toyota) and Dawson Sutton (No. 42 Rackley Roofing / MMI Chevrolet). Friesen will be making his ARCA Menards Series debut driving for Cook Racing Technologies, the team that won the season’s first road course race earlier this season at Watkins Glen International with Kaden Honeycutt driving; Sutton, also in a Cook Racing Technologies entry, will be making his second career series start and first since Bristol Motor Speedway in 2024.

Annunziata enters the Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 with a three-race Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award streak; he won pole awards at Berlin Raceway, Elko Speedway, and Chicagoland Speedway. He won last year’s race at Lime Rock from the pole.

Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) continues to lead the ARCA Menards Series championship point standings after eleven races; he finished eighth last Friday at Chicagoland Speedway which saw his lead over Annunziata shrink to 16 points, the smallest the gap has been since he led by 17 points over Ryan Vargas after the sixth round of the season at Toledo Speedway.

Tristan McKee (No. 77 NEFCO Chevrolet) returns for the first time since his victory at Toledo Speedway in May; he also finished second in his first start of the season at Phoenix Raceway in March. McKee is a road course ace, he scored his first career ARCA Menards Series victory in his series debut at Watkins Glen International in 2025.

Phoenix winner Carson Brown (No. 28 Whelen Chevrolet) will make his fifth start of the season on Friday; he has not finished lower than third in any of his previous appearances. In addition to the Phoenix win, he finished second at Watkins Glen and third at both Toledo and Pocono Raceway. Brown currently leads the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour points with three victories (New Smyrna, Five Flags, Slinger) in the first five races of the season.

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) comes into the Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 on a personal two-race win streak with victories in his last two starts at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway. His Joe Gibbs Racing team will be looking to rebound from its worst finish of the season, 24th, after an early-race accident with two-time ARCA Menards East champion William Sawalich at the wheel last Friday at Chicagoland.

Andrew Ranger (No. 53 Robert Torriere Racing Chevrolet) is the only driver in series history to win multiple ARCA Menards Series races on road courses; he is a four-time winner at New Jersey Motorsports Park from 2011 through 2014. Ranger finished seventh at Watkins Glen International in May in his first series start in 12 years. Ranger also has an ARCA Menards Series East victory at Lime Rock Park in 2010.

Friday’s Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 is scheduled for 68 laps around the 1.47-mile, seven-turn layout. The race will be run under the Break Pit Stop format, with a five-minute break scheduled for at or near lap 34. Teams will be permitted to change tires, add fuel, make adjustments and any needed repairs at the break.

Teams may only change similar tread pattern tires (slicks to slicks / wets to wets) at the break. Teams may change to a different tread pattern (slicks to wets / wets to slicks) at any time without penalty.

Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be one attempt at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

The Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 is set for 4 pm ET on Friday, July 10. The race will be televised live on FS2 and broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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