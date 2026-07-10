ARCA Menards Series at Lime Rock Park: Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 Post-race Notes

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Audio Toyota) scored his first ARCA Menards Series victory of the season in Friday’s Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 at the 1.47-mile, seven-turn Lime Rock Park road course. Annunziata, from nearby Colts Neck, New Jersey, started second and led 59 of the race’s 68 laps to win at Lime Rock for the second consecutive season.

With the victory, Annunziata becomes only the second driver in ARCA Menards Series history to win multiple races on a road course. The other, Andrew Ranger (No. 53 SFW Farm Chevrolet), finished second, 9.932 seconds behind. Ranger has four ARCA Menards Series road course victories, all at New Jersey Motorsports Park, from 2011 through 2014.

Annunziata will make his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the season in tomorrow’s LiUNA 150. Annunziata will drive the No. 1 Toyota for Tricon Garage; Annunziata finished 15th in last year’s NCTS race at Lime Rock driving for Spire Motorsports.

Carson Brown (No. 28 Whelen Chevrolet) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole but was muscled out of the lead on the opening lap by his Pinnacle Racing Group teammate Tristan McKee (No. 77 NEFCO Chevrolet). Both Brown and McKee would endure off course excursions on restarts, with Brown dropping to the tail of the lead lap after spinning on the first restart of the day. Brown would recover to finish third, while McKee, who earned his first ARCA Menards Series win at Watkins Glen International last August, would finish seventh.

Two-time ARCA Menards Series winner this season Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) finished fourth after a spirited battled with championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) in the closing laps. Reaves nearly spun numerous times off turn six and down the hill into turn seven as he battled a loose racecar; Bollman notched his eighth top-five finish of the season in fifth.

Bollman led three laps, from lap 20 through 22, the first laps led in his ARCA Menards Series career.

Ryan Gemmell (No. 29 Ciferno Well Services / TC3 Toyota) ran as high as second just before the race’s mid-race break before crossing the finish line in sixth. Gemmell, who raced with the NASCAR Classics series at LeMans last week, has finished in the top ten in all five of his ARCA Menards Series starts, all of which have been on road courses.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished seventh, his sixth career top-ten finish and first since he finished seventh at Phoenix Raceway in March three starts ago.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dawson Sutton (No. 42 Rackley Roofing / MMI Services Chevrolet) recovered from a spin in turn five just after the first restart of the day to finish ninth in his second career ARCA Menards Series race.

Jeff Anton (No. 44 Deer Park Recycling / Squid Details Chevrolet) finished tenth, his second straight ten top-ten finish at Lime Rock Park; he finished eighth in last year’s race.

Bollman continues to lead the ARCA Menards Series championship standings but Annunziata has unofficially closed the gap to eight points heading into the series’ next race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 24.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the LiUNA 150, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 24. The race, set to begin at 5 pm ET, ill be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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