Chase Elliott to compete in Truck event at North Wilkesboro with Spire Motorsports

Chase Elliott will be driving the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports in the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Faith Fest 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 18.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion from Dawsonville, Georgia, will make his first Truck Series start in three years, his last start coming at Daytona International Speedway in February of 2023. Kyle Busch was initially scheduled to compete in this year’s Truck North Wilkesboro event, but Elliott was selected due to Busch’s passing in mid-May.

Elliott made his first Truck career start at Martinsville Speedway in April 2013. Since then, he has accumulated a trio of victories and poles, 11 top-five results, 15 top-10 results and 412 laps led through 18 career starts. His first career victory came during the series’ inaugural event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, while competing as a development driver for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott’s latest two victories, at Martinsville in 2017 and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2020, came with GMS Racing.

In addition to his Truck stats, Elliott has 40 victories and a single championship through 88 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts. He is currently campaigning in his 11th consecutive full-time season as a Cup competitor for Hendrick Motorsports, where he has racked up the 2020 title and 23 victories through 377 current starts.

Dawsonville, we've got some more racing for your TVs.@chaseelliott will drive the No. 7 @HendrickCars Chevrolet next week at North Wilkesboro. pic.twitter.com/4nTUcGU8Og — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) July 8, 2026

The year 2026 is Spire Motorsports’ fifth consecutive season of competing in the Truck Series and its third in a row of fielding the No. 7 Chevrolet entry on a full-time basis. The No. 7 entry, which serves as the team’s “all-star” entry, has notched eight of Spire’s 12 current Truck victories between three competitors (William Byron, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch).

The No. 7 entry has currently been driven by six competitors (Busch, Michael McDowell, Connor Mosack, Sammy Smith, Corey Day and Rajah Caruth) through the first 13 of 25 events this season and has won twice this season with Busch (EchoPark Speedway in mid-February and Dover Motor Speedway in mid-May). The entry is ranked in fourth place in the 2026 owner’s standings and has also accumulated eight top-10 results as Spire continues its pursuit of the owner’s championship.

The 2026 Faith Fest 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled for July 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM.