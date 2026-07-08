JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – EchoPark Speedway (1.54-mile quad-oval)

NOAPS RACE – Focused Health 250 (163 laps / 251.02 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:00 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 70

Avg. Finish: 12.7

Points: 7th

Carson Kvapil returns to Atlanta this weekend for his fourth career start at the 1.54-mile track in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In three starts at Atlanta, Kvapil has earned a best finish of second, coming in this event last year.

In Kvapil’s 32 starts on tracks 1-2 miles in length, he has seven top-fives and 13 top-10s.

Accompanying Kvapil, crew chief Rodney Childers has made 11 NOAPS starts atop the box on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length. In those starts, Childers has amassed three top-fives and eight top-10s.

Bass Pro Shops returns as the primary sponsor on the No. 1 car this weekend in Atlanta.

Carson Kvapil

“Atlanta is always an unpredictable race. We had a strong run going here in the spring before we were collected in an incident. JR Motorsports has always brought strong cars to Atlanta, and I am confident that will be the case again on Saturday. We just need to race smart in the pack and keep ourselves in position to contend for the win at the finish.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Jarrett Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 5

Top 5s: 12

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 457

Avg. Finish: 9.6

Points: 1st

Since the reconfiguration to a drafting track, Justin Allgaier has earned a best finish of second at atlanta, coming in the NOAPS event in the spring of 2025.

Allgaier is a former winner at Atlanta, taking the checkered flag in the previous configuration at the 1.54-mile quad-oval in the spring of 2021.

Overall, in 21 NOAPS starts at Atlanta, Allgaier has earned four top-fives and 10 top-10s to accompany the 2021 win.

Jarrett will be riding along with Allgaier for their third of four primaries this season. Jarrett, an industry leader in third-party logistics, will be featuring founder and CEO, Mike Jarrett’s Alma Mater, The University of Mount Union on the TV panel.

Justin Allgaier

“Atlanta is such a unique kind of track. We had a really strong car here in the spring and I feel extremely confident that will be the case again this weekend with our Jarrett Chevrolet. This place has just become so unpredictable where anything can happen. We just need to do what we can to work our way through the pack and be up front in the end.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Allstate Peterbilt Group Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 17

Avg. Finish: 10.7

Points: 8th

Sammy Smith will make his eighth start at Atlanta this Saturday evening in the No. 8 Allstate Peterbilt Group Chevrolet.

Of Smith’s seven NOAPS starts on the 1.54-mile quad-oval, he has one top-five and four top-10 finishes with his best of fourth coming in the Spring of 2025 after starting 12th.

Smith has 59 starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length and has tallied two wins (Phoenix Raceway in 2023 and Rockingham Speedway in 2025), nine top-fives and 28 top-10s.

Smith currently sits eighth in the points standings with four races left remaining to the chase.

Sammy Smith

“Atlanta has been such an unpredictable race since it became a drafting track. Anything can happen here. We’ll control what we can control and try to keep our Allstate Peterbilt Group Chevrolet clean and away from the chaos to be there at the end fighting for the win.”

Jake Finch

No. 9 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Finch career NOAPS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: 17

Points: N/A

Jake Finch will make his first NOAPS start with JR Motorsports this weekend in Atlanta.

Finch’s first NOAPS start came last season at Dover Motor Speedway.

Phillip Bell will be calling the shots on top of the box for Finch this weekend. This is a hometown race for Bell and in five starts at the 1.54-mile quad-oval as crew chief earned one top- five and two top-10s.

Finch will be sporting the black and red colors of Carolina Carports. The premier metal building provider is headquartered in North Carolina, but currently has divisions in Georgia, Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Jake Finch

“I am really looking forward to heading to Atlanta with this No. 9 team this weekend. Philip (Bell, crew chief) and this whole team have been working hard to make sure we unload a fast racecar on Saturday. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of this Carolina Carports Chevrolet and hopefully we can keep the car clean and have a great finish.”

Rajah Caruth

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Caruth 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 52

Avg. Finish: 17.5

Points: 14th

Rajah Caruth returns to the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet this weekend in Atlanta.

Caruth had a strong run in Atlanta in February, qualifying sixth, leading 22 laps, winning Stage Two, and finishing eighth.

In three drafting track races this season, Caruth has two top-10 finishes and a stage win.

With four races remaining in the regular season, Caruth sits just 48 points below the playoff cut line.

Rajah Caruth

“We had a really good race at Atlanta earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to getting back there. We showed we had speed, led laps and won a stage, and I know Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the No. 88 team will bring another fast HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet this weekend. Hopefully we can put ourselves in position to be up front again and have a shot at a strong finish.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at EchoPark Speedway: JR Motorsports returns to EchoPark Speedway with a strong history at the 1.54-mile quad-oval. The organization has made 83 starts at the facility in the NOAPS, earning four wins, 22 top-fives, and 46 top-10s with an average finish of 13.4.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Jake Finch and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, July 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.