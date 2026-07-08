Keselowski, Rhodes Unveil the All-New 47 Reserve, Preview Window World 450, FaithFest 250 NASCAR Weekend

Media members and community guests were invited to North Wilkesboro Speedway Wednesday for an exclusive peek of the all-new 47 Reserve ahead of the Window World 450 and FaithFest 250 NASCAR Weekend

The event highlighted the history of North Wilkesboro Speedway as the first points Cup series race in 30 years returns to the historic track next weekend

Race week packages and single-day tickets for the Window World 450 and FaithFest 250 are on sale at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (July 8, 2026) — As NASCAR Cup Series points racing returns to the historic asphalt of North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in 30 years next weekend, the speedway unveiled its new premium hospitality space, 47 Reserve, located outside of Turn 4. The name, 47 Reserve, gives nod to the year the speedway was opened and blends the heritage and legacy that was built so many years ago at the famed 0.625-mile short track.

NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro in 2023 was a momentous moment for the Wilkes community and the sport. The love of the track has only grown deeper with the return of NASCAR Cup Series points racing, which returns for the first time since 1996 for the July 19 Window World 450.

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski appreciates the history of what came before and sees next weekend’s return to points racing at the Window World 450 as something of a full-circle moment.

“I never thought of it that way. Running here as a points race, being the official comeback story, it kind of brings everything full circle,” said Keselowski. “The All-Star Race was great and the different things the sport was able to do there, but I think this is kind of the icing on the cake. The time, the energy, the effort that was put into this facility by so many different people really mattered, and North Wilkesboro is back.”

Keselowski also shared his thoughts on what makes the iconic track so challenging.

“I think the big thing that makes North Wilkesboro so hard for the drivers is that the track is not really symmetrical. You have uphill parts; you’ve got downhill parts. The corner radiuses are different; the banking is different. It has a big bump off of Turn 4, so it is a track with a lot of nuance and getting around that racetrack and making speed, not crashing, can be really challenging.”

Two-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes is looking to tame the historic oval as his No. 99 Ford prepares for its fourth run on the iconic short track. Ahead of Saturday’s FaithFest 250, Rhodes knows that fans will have the ultimate experience when they come out to North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 18.

“The track is doing a really good job at the fan experience,” said Rhodes. “We are here at the 47 Reserve right now and it’s just absolutely gorgeous. I mean it’s just a hop away to the front stretch and I’ve actually only spent all my time in the infield here. So when I came through the main gates and walked in and I’m like, I’m on the front stretch right away. There’s not a better experience that I’ve had of walking right through the main gate and going right to the catchfence. That’s really cool, so I think fans will feel like they are stepping back in time in some regards at this track but everything is so modern. I think the word that was thrown around was restomod from the car world.”

As each driver and team looks to take the famed elevator ride up to Victory Lane in the first Cup Series points race in 30 years, fans will be immersed in the history and legacy that comes with racing at one of the most iconic venues of NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway. The historic weekend will be jam-packed with high-stakes racing starting on Friday night with the zMAX CARS Tour and will continue through the weekend with FaithFest 250 on Saturday with the weekend culminating with a historic Window World 450 on Sunday, making it a weekend fans won’t forget.

TICKETS:

Race week packages and single-day tickets for the Window World 450 and FaithFest 250 can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com or by calling 336-844-4735.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the historic Window World 450 and FaithFest 250 weekend and all North Wilkesboro Speedway events by following on X and Instagram, or by becoming a Facebook fan.