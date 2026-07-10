5 Mistakes Drivers Should Avoid in a Houston, TX Car Accident Claim

Driving in Houston can sometimes feel intense, especially with the heavy traffic on I-45, Beltway 8, and the 610 Loop. With such heavy traffic, you face a greater risk of serious crashes when driving in Houston, and handling the aftermath can be more difficult than many people realize.

Knowing how Texas car accident claims work is important for protecting your rights, especially since insurance companies may try to reduce payouts. However, accidents are nerve-shattering, and it’s easy to make errors after an accident. Here are five mistakes you should avoid following an accident in Houston.

Admitting Fault at the Scene

After an accident, you may find yourself apologizing out of instinct. However, even a simple statement like ‘I’m sorry’ can be misinterpreted as admitting fault. Texas uses modified comparative fault rules, meaning your compensation may be lowered if you are found partly at fault for the accident.

Adjusters will always try to use offhand statements to argue against you. To be safe, don’t talk too much at the scene or to an insurance adjuster. Stay calm, state the necessary facts, and avoid commenting on fault. Instead, leave it to the police and an experienced Houston car accident attorney like Colby Lewis to establish who is at fault.

Failure to Document the Scene

Never leave the scene of the accident without documenting it first. You especially want to make a quick video before any vehicle is moved. Taking a video immediately captures the exact positions of the vehicles involved and the exact conditions of the road.

These videos and photos can come in handy when trying to understand how and why the crash occurred. A video is also more objective than verbal accounts and memory, and it can be verified independently.

Failure to Call the Police

If you don’t call the police, you are giving your insurance company more excuses to deny your claim. It doesn’t matter if the accident seems minor or not; a police report is crucial for documenting the accident. Without it:

Your insurance claim will be much weaker

The fault may be disputed

Crucial evidence might disappear

Delaying Medical Treatment

If you don’t seek medical care soon after an accident, you are giving your insurance company a solid reason to reject your claim. They will argue that either your injuries were not serious or they were a result of the accident.

You may feel okay after an accident, but that is usually due to an adrenaline rush. Some injuries, like whiplash, take some time to develop, so early medical documentation can help support your claim.

Accepting the First Settlement Offer

After a car accident, your insurer may send a quick settlement offer that might seem reasonable. However, don’t be too quick to settle. The insurer understands that you have pressing medical and car repair bills to pay, and they might try to take advantage of that. Their aim is usually to close the case as soon as possible and settle for far less money than you deserve.

Before you settle, make sure you understand the extent of your injuries. A Houston personal injury lawyer can help you review the offer. With the help of medical professionals, they can determine the extent of your injuries and whether you will require medical care in the future.

Endnote

Avoiding these common car accident claim mistakes can significantly boost your chances of getting the compensation that you deserve. You don’t want to risk losing out because of bad advice or an honest mistake. For best results, be sure to work with a Houston personal injury attorney from the start.