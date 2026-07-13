Miscellaneous
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Preventive Steps That Keep Home Cooling Systems Running All Summer

By SM
5 Minute Read

Want your AC to run smoothly all summer long?

The worst thing that any homeowner can experience is their cooling system failing them in the middle of a heat wave. It’s always at the most inconvenient times.

But here’s the good news:

Most summer breakdowns are 100% preventable.

It takes just a few preventative measures to keep your home cool, save money on energy bills and prevent costly service calls. Best of all? You don’t need to be an HVAC whiz.

Here’s how to do it…

Here’s what you’ll discover:

  1. Why Preventive AC Care Actually Matters
  2. 7x Simple Steps To Keep Your Cooling System Running
  3. When To Call In The Pros

Why Preventive AC Care Actually Matters

Cooling costs eat up a huge chunk of every home’s energy bill during summer.

Industry research tells us that around 12% of the average household’s energy budget is dedicated to air conditioning. That is a lot of hard earned money we are literally throwing out with cold air. But what happens when your system is running improperly?

But here’s the kicker…

Just 42% of homeowners actually call a pro to perform routine maintenance on their AC. Neglecting service causes breakdowns, high bills, and drastically shorter equipment life. It’s the leading cause of early cooling system failure.

Truth be told… efficient cooling begins with a properly maintained system. An AC that’s well maintained not only uses less energy, but it will cool your home quicker and have a longer lifespan than a unit that isn’t maintained throughout the year. Changing your filter regularly can reduce energy consumption by up to 15%.

And of course, what about when things go wrong? Having a reliable provider you can count on for emergency air conditioning services can be the difference between enduring one hot afternoon and three days of miserable sweating. Prevent most of these emergencies altogether with just a little preparedness.

Now let’s get into the good stuff…

7x Simple Steps To Keep Your Cooling System Running

Follow these steps for preventative maintenance that’ll have the greatest impact on your air conditioner this summer.

Go through them. Select what you haven’t completed and start working.

Change The Air Filter Every Month

This is the easiest (and most overlooked) step of them all.

When you have a dirty air filter your AC has to work exponentially harder. When it works harder:

  • More energy used
  • Higher power bills
  • More wear on important parts
  • Poor air quality inside your home

Just changing a dirty filter can improve efficiency 5-15%. Look at your filter every month in the summer. If it’s grey and dusty change it out. It takes 2 minutes and costs a few dollars — and it’s the single greatest thing you can do.

Clean The Outdoor Condenser Unit

Your outdoor unit does the heavy lifting to release heat from your home.

Except it can’t do its job if it’s covered in dirt, leaves and grass clippings. So what should you do?

  • Turn the power off at the breaker
  • Rinse the fins gently with a garden hose
  • Clear 2 feet of space around the unit
  • Trim back any bushes or plants nearby

A clean condenser operates at cooler temperatures therefore it uses less energy. Period. Do this at the beginning of summer and once again halfway through.

Schedule A Professional Tune-Up Every Spring

Think of this like a yearly check-up for your AC.

A technician will check refrigerant levels, clean coils, tighten electrical connections and catch minor problems before they lead up to major costly problems. Schedule your service in the springtime when contractors become very busy during summer.

Bonus: ACs with regular professional maintenance last 40% longer than those that get ignored.

Seal Up Leaky Air Ducts

Here’s a shocker…

Did you know that about 20-30% of the air moving through your ducts is lost through leaks and holes. That’s conditioned air seeping into your attic or crawl space instead of your living room.

Sealing your ducts with mastic sealant or metal tape can cut that waste by half. Seal exposed ducts yourself if they’re in your basement, attic or garage. Hire a professional if the ducts are inaccessible.

Tip: Never use standard duct tape. It won’t stand the test of time and will degrade within a year or two.

Install A Smart Thermostat

One of the greatest energy efficient upgrades when it comes to cooling your home is a smart thermostat.

Why? Because it:

  • Learns your schedule
  • Cools your home only when needed
  • Lets you tweak the temp from your phone
  • Alerts you when something looks off

Changing just this one little setting can save homeowners about $100 annually on energy costs. That’s hard-earned money back in your pocket each summer — and the thermostat will pay for itself in approximately one year.

Keep The Vents Clear

This one is dead simple.

Inspect each supply and return vent throughout your house. Push aside furniture, rugs, and curtains that are covering vents. Obstructed vents cause your system to work harder than necessary.

Open interior doors where possible. This allows air to flow through your house evenly and minimizes stress on the entire system.

Give Your AC A Break

Running your AC at freezing temps around the clock wears it out fast.

Adjust your thermostat a few degrees warmer if you are leaving the house. Ceiling fans can also distribute cooler air throughout your home. Close your blinds when the sun is at its hottest.

Little tweaks that decrease stress on your system and save big dollars on summer expenses. Your AC will reward you by operating years longer.

When To Call In The Pros

Even with the best preventive care, some issues need a professional.

Watch out for these warning signs:

  • Warm air blowing from your vents
  • Weird noises like grinding or squealing
  • Water leaking around the indoor unit
  • A big jump in your energy bill
  • The system won’t turn on (or won’t turn off)

If you see any of these, take action. Minor issues become major expenses when left alone. A simple service call can save you thousands instead of a full replacement later.

The Bottom Line

Preventive care is the best insurance policy for your cooling system.

By following these steps, homeowners can expect:

  • Lower bills — energy-efficient cooling all summer long
  • Fewer breakdowns — no more sweating out a heatwave
  • Longer system life — more years from a big investment

Let’s face it — most people don’t think about their AC until something goes wrong. Don’t wait until summer to become “that person.” Take an hour this weekend and check the filter, clean the outside unit, and schedule that spring tune-up.

You and your wallet will thank yourself later when it’s 100 degrees outside and everyone else is in emergency repair mode.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Common Causes of Multi-Vehicle Pileups and How Drivers Can Avoid Them
Common Causes of Multi-Vehicle Pileups and How Drivers Can Avoid Them
Next article
Woman massaging her neck
Best tablets for throat pain quick relief guide and real medical advice

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Quaker State 400 Race Winner Ryan Blaney Post Race Q&A
20:24
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Focused Health 250 Race Winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
16:10
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Grant Enfinger snaps one-year winless drought with wild Truck victory at Lime Rock Park
02:33

Latest articles

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Team Winward Racing Secures Victory in Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech GTD...

Official Release -
Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Team Winward Racing and Mercedes-AMG Are the First Team and Manufacturer Repeat Race Winners of the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Quaker State 400 from EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 259 of 263 laps)
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Atlanta 2

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Ford Mustang Dark Horse team led a race-high 171 laps and prevailed in a three-wide battle to the checkered flag in an overtime finish to come away with their second win of the season
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: EchoPark Speedwa

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team battled through a marathon Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway before ultimately coming home with a 25th-place finish in a race that stretched into the early hours of Monday morning.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos