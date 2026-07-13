RFK RACING

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Date: July 12, 2026

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5mile ‘Quad Oval’ Speedway) – Hampton, GA

Format: 400 miles / 75 laps with three stages. Stage 1: Ends at lap 60, Stage 2: Ends at lap 160, Stage 3: Ends at lap 260

NOTES* The race was paused at lap 109 for a 3 hour and 9 minute rain delay

RFK Racing RACE SUMMARY: Chris Buescher led the charge for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing Sunday night at EchoPark Speedway. Buescher’s determination was on display as he and the 17 team relentlessly worked to dial in their Ford Mustang, allowing Buescher to record another top-10 finish. Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski faced balance issues. Similarly, both of their teams used the lengthy rain delay to debrief and regroup. Once racing resumed, Preece and Keselowski’s teams made effective changes that allowed both drivers to be more competitive in later stages of the race.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Kroger / Heinz Ketchup / Artesano Brioche Buns Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish:10th

Start:13th

Laps Led:

Stage Results: S1-21st, S2-20th

Headline takeaway: Combing strategy with patience Chris Buescher and the 17 team worked diligently to score a solid top ten finish. A pair of late race two tire changes, provided track position that Buescher never yielded as the race’s intensity increased.

Buescher Quote: “Just an up and down day for sure. Started really down, team made some changes and I tried to make the most of them. Pit crew really executed and strategy was good, had fresh tire advantage that was solid and helped us a lot. Was really just fighting the handling all day, set me back from those up front but I think we got as much as we could out if it tonight.”

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 24th

Start: 19th

Laps Led:

Stage Results: S1-, S2-

Headline takeaway: The 60 team made the most of a lengthy mid race rain delay. Using the down time to discuss changes, the team executed an effective plan once racing resumed. The adjustments gave Preece a car to work with, enabling him to run faster laps toward the race’s conclusion.

Preece Quote: “Before the rain came, we were not where we needed to be. But we huddled up as a team during the rain delay and came up with some ideas. We put those adjustments in the car when we went back racing and it helped. Still, not the day we wanted.”

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish:26th

Start: 10th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1-33rd, S2-32nd

Headline takeaway: Despite early damage and persistent balance issues early on, the 6 team never quit. During a lengthy rain delay the team devised a plan and executed when racing resumed to allow Keselowski to recover from being a lap down and pick up several positions in Stage Three.

Keselowski Quote: “Not the day we wanted. Just struggled all day. We tried to ger better. We made a little bit of progress but not enough.”

Point Standings:

Buescher: 7th

Preece: 18th

Keselowski: 19th

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is July 19 at North Wilkesboro Speedway (.625 Mile Speedway – North Wilkesboro, NC). The race begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and the Performance Racing Network.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.