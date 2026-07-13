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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: EchoPark Speedwa

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Quaker State 400

Location: EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Start: 17th

Finish: 25th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team battled through a marathon Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway before ultimately coming home with a 25th-place finish in a race that stretched into the early hours of Monday morning.

After weather delayed the event for more than three hours, the 260-lap race didn’t conclude until well after midnight. Berry took the green flag from the 17th starting position and steadily worked his way through the field during the opening 60-lap Stage, remaining inside the top 25 throughout and finishing the segment in 20th.

Following a four-tire pit stop, Berry continued to run inside the top 20 for much of Stage 2 before lightning and heavy rain brought out a red flag on Lap 108. At the time of the stoppage, he was scored 22nd.

When racing resumed after a three-hour, nine-minute delay, the No. 21 team pitted one lap later than much of the field before restarting 28th. As the stage progressed, the handling shifted away from the eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and Berry finished Stage 2 in 28th.

Berry worked his way into the top 15 during the opening laps of the final stage, reaching 13th before a caution on Lap 195 for AJ Allmendinger’s spin brought the field to pit road. Confusion during the pit stop cost Berry several positions, leaving him to restart deeper in the field. Despite continuing to battle over the closing laps, he was unable to regain the lost track position and crossed the finish line in 25th.

Next up for Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team is historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for Sunday night’s Window World 450, the first points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race at the short track since 1996.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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RFK Racing – EchoPark Speedway Executive Summary
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