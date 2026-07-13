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Rick Ware Racing: Quaker State 400 from EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta

By Official Release
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RICK WARE RACING
Quaker State 400
Date: July 12, 2026
Event: Quaker State 400 (Round 20 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia (1.54-mile oval)
Format: 260 laps, broken into three stages (60 laps/100 laps/100 laps)

Note: Race extended three laps past its scheduled 260-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 259 of 263 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 169 points)

Race Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won the Quaker State 400 to score his 19th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his second at EchoPark Speedway. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was .068 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 49 laps.

● Twenty-nine of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin remains the championship leader after EchoPark Speedway with a 24-point advantage over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Window World 450 on Sunday, July 19 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The race begins at 7 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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