SimpleTire Joins RFK Racing as Official Partner

Online Tire Retailer to Become Primary Partner of Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang at North Wilkesboro

CONCORD, N.C. (July 13, 2026) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced today that SimpleTire has joined the organization as an Official Partner of RFK Racing. As part of the new partnership, SimpleTire will serve as the primary partner on Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang for the NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 19 before continuing as an associate partner throughout the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The partnership marks SimpleTire’s first involvement in NASCAR and brings together one of the sport’s premier organizations with one of the tire industry’s fastest-growing online retailers. The debut comes during one of the most anticipated weekends of the season as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first points-paying race at the historic venue since 1996.

SimpleTire’s platform makes tire shopping simple by connecting customers with a nationwide network of tire manufacturers, distributors, and trusted local installers. Customers can compare hundreds of tire brands with unbiased insights and expertise, find the right fit for their vehicle using SimpleTire’s intuitive search tools, purchase with confidence using timely deals and promotions, and schedule installation at a trusted shop near them all on SimpleTire.com. This seamless e-commerce network simplifies and brings transparency to the tire replacement experience, taking customers from step one to “step done” with no surprises.

“We’re excited to welcome SimpleTire as an Official Partner of RFK Racing,” said Chip Bowers, President of RFK Racing. “They’re an innovative company that’s changing the tire buying experience, and we’re proud they’ve chosen RFK Racing for their first foray into NASCAR. We look forward to building a successful partnership both on and off the track.”

The partnership gives SimpleTire an opportunity to introduce its brand to one of the most passionate fan bases in professional sports. It also showcases how its digital tire-buying experience makes it easier for people to confidently find and buy the right tires for their vehicle.

“This is a special year for SimpleTire as we celebrate 15 years of helping drivers find the right tires with confidence,” said Nikhil Soares, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer at SimpleTire. “To begin our first NASCAR partnership alongside RFK Racing at North Wilkesboro—a track that holds such an important place in the sport’s history—makes this moment even more meaningful. We’re proud to support Ryan Preece and can’t wait to see the bright orange No. 60 Ford Mustang on track.”

The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted 93 NASCAR Cup Series races between 1949 and 1996. While the track returned to the schedule for NASCAR’s All-Star Race, a non-championship exhibition, from 2023 through 2025, this month’s event will be the first race there in three decades to count toward the Cup Series championship. Preece will drive the SimpleTire Ford Mustang in the landmark event as RFK Racing continues its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

“It’s great to welcome SimpleTire to our team,” said Preece. “Any time you can kick off a new partnership at a place like North Wilkesboro, it’s pretty special. The history of this track and the passion of the fans make it one of the coolest weekends on the schedule, and hopefully we can put together a strong run for everyone at SimpleTire.”

RFK Racing looks to build upon its North Wilkesboro success. In 30 starts at the challenging .625 mile track, the organization has led over eleven thousand laps. That includes two victories by Mark Martin in 1990 and 1995.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About SimpleTire

Based in Philadelphia, SimpleTire is an online tire retailer dedicated to relentlessly reinventing tire replacement to make it “way simple, way better.” The company’s business model connects independent tire distributors and 25,000+ installation partners nationwide into a seamless e-commerce network, offering customers access to an unparalleled inventory of tires from hundreds of brands and a comprehensive tire replacement experience. SimpleTire sells tires in all categories, including Passenger, Light truck, Commercial, Agriculture, OTR, Industrial, ATV, Antique, and various specialties. For more information, visit www.simpletire.com.