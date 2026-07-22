MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS KICKS OFF WITH EXCITING FAN-FRIENDLY EVENTS

SEATTLE (July 22, 2026) – With plenty of excitement for this weekend’s 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, race fans will have ample opportunity to meet racers leading into the event and be entertained off the track.

The festivities kick off with $15,000 Mission Foods Machine Tournament at Muckleshoot Casino Resort at 1 p.m. on Thursday, where fans can register for free.

To add to the fun during the tournament, fans will have the opportunity to meet NHRA stars during the event, including Austin Prock, the back-to-back Funny Car world champion, Jasmine Salinas, Krista Baldwin, Funny Car points leader Ron Capps and rookie sensation Maddi Gordon, who won in Norwalk. The drivers will be testing their machine tournament skills along with the participants.

Muckleshoot Casino Resort also serves as the official after-party destination for NHRA race fans throughout the race weekend and especially on Saturday. The official event afterparty is free and starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a performance from Mini Kiss, the self-proclaimed “hottest littlest band in the world.”

Plus, the NHRA Fan Fest presented by Explore Auburn returns for a fourth consecutive year, bringing an impressive NHRA driver lineup to the evening festivities.

The event takes place from 5-7 p.m. PT on Thursday in front of Dave & Buster’s at The Outlet Collection (1101 Outlet Collection Dr. SW, Auburn, WA 98001), with autographs and a meet-and-greet with NHRA standouts taking place from 6-7 p.m.

Scheduled to appear is a standout list of drivers, including eight-time Top Fuel champ Tony Schumacher, Funny Car’s Jordan Vandergriff, who won Sunday in Sonoma, Funny Car’s Dave Richards, Top Fuel drivers Justin Ashley, Will Smith and Krista Baldwin, Pro Stock drivers Jeg Coughlin Jr., Troy Coughlin Jr., Shane Tucker and Chris Vang, and more.

It all leads into the weekend’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, which includes two qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday, and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.

Last year’s winners in Seattle included Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock). Langdon, Austin Prock and Glenn also earned Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday.

Langdon has been dominant in 2026, winning four races so far and advancing to seven final rounds. Reigning world champion Doug Kalitta in second, while others to look for in Seattle will be Epping winner Leah Pruett, rookie standout and Norwalk winner Maddi Gordon, Bristol winner Antron Brown, and motorsports legend and Winternationals winner Tony Stewart.

Matt Hagan has won twice in 2026, including victories at Bristol and the historic 1,000th Funny Car race at the Winternationals. Hagan is fourth in points behind three-time world champ Ron Capps, who has three wins on the season. Other Seattle winners include Jack Beckman and reigning world champion Austin Prock, who has wins in both nitro classes, while Jordan Vandergriff won Sunday in Sonoma to move to second in points.

Reigning Pro Stock world champion Dallas Glenn grew up racing at Pacific Raceways and won his event in Seattle last season when he took down five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin and shattered track records. Glenn leads the points after earning three wins this season, while his KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time champ Greg Anderson is second, with Matt Hartford in third thanks to three wins this season.

Also on schedule for the weekend is action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds on Friday, July 24 for Pro Stock at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 2:30 and 5 p.m. On Saturday, July 25, nitro teams will qualify at 12 and 2:30 p.m. with Pro Stock at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Race day will kick off with nitro eliminations on Sunday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable.

https://muckleshootcasino.com

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future.

https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.