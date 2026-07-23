GREG STANFIELD ALL ABOUT MOMENTUM HEADING TO MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

SEATTLE (July 23, 2026) – Following a second straight Sonoma victory, Pro Stock’s Greg Stanfield heads to Pacific Raceways with plenty of momentum for this weekend’s 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

This time of year, momentum can go a long way and Stanfield has plenty of it after his victory on Sunday in Sonoma. Continuing it isn’t easy, but things could be coming around at the perfect time for the Elite Motorsports veteran.

Stanfield has been consistent all season, staying in the top five in points since the third race of the season in his Janac Brothers Racing car. But he took a big step in Sonoma, moving into a tie for third in points, and hopes that success continues this weekend in Seattle.

“I think momentum is everything, especially with the (Countdown),” Stanfield said. “If we can peak at the right time, there’s a lot of great drivers on this Elite team. If we can keep these cars moving in the right direction, it’s going to be fun watching until the end.”

Last year, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) all won in Seattle. This year’s race will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, July 26.

It is the 12th of 20 races in 2026 and this year’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals will also feature several 75th anniversary items, including:

A special tribute and celebration of Jim Dunn, the legendary team owner who has been in the sport for more than 75 years. He was a two-time runner-up in Seattle and tuned his Funny Car to a win in 2008 with Tony Bartone behind the wheel.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and much more.

Stanfield’s victory also represented a solid step forward for Elite Motorsports. KB Titan Racing has been in control of the class the last couple of years, but things may have changed in Sonoma.

Elite Motorsports had all four cars in the semifinals, guaranteeing a victory, with Stanfield finishing the job in the final round against teammate and six-time world champion Erica Enders.

Reigning world champion – and defending event winner –Glenn and Greg Anderson remain handily atop the points standings, with Matt Hartford tied with Stanfield in third, but Stanfield hopes the tide is changing.

If that’s the case, Stanfield and his teammate will need to come through in Seattle and keep that going through the final stretch of the season. It won’t be easy, but Stanfield is thrilled with the idea of a competitive battle the rest of the way.

“My whole goal is to make sure I don’t let the team down,” Stanfield said. “I just try to do my job, but I think this team is gaining ground on the KB guys. I think we’ve gained a little bit and I think it’s going to be good for the fans and good for the sport to have an all-out brawl at the end. I hope it’s that way.

“We’ve worked hard trying to get the cars competitive. It’s been tough and it’s been hard on everybody. It beats you up, but once it starts coming around, it feels good. But you still have to keep your head down and keep working hard.”

Langdon continues to lead the Top Fuel points, thanks to his four wins this season. His Kalitta Motorsports teammate and reigning world champion Doug Kalitta is second, with two wins on the season, including last week in Sonoma. Leah Pruett returned to full-time racing this season and picked up a win in Epping.

Ron Capps leads the Funny Car points standings, but Jordan Vandergriff closed the gap with his Sonoma victory. Others to watch include Matt Hagan, Jack Beckman, J.R. Todd, Daniel Wilkerson, Chad Green and Alexis DeJoria.

The weekend kicks off on Thursday, July 23, with the $15,000 Mission Foods Tournament at Muckleshoot Casino Resort, where fans can register for free. It kicks off at 1 p.m. and will feature NHRA drivers Capps, Prock, Maddi Gordon, Jasmine Salinas and Krista Baldwin on hand.

That’s followed by the NHRA Fan Fest presented by Explore Auburn later that day from 5-7 p.m. PT in front of Dave & Buster’s at The Outlet Collection. Autographs and a meet-and-greet with NHRA standouts will take place from 6-7 p.m.

The official event afterparty is free and takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Galaxy lounge at Muckleshoot Casino Resort, featuring a performance from Mini KISS.

Also on schedule for the weekend is action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds on Friday, July 24 for Pro Stock at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 2:30 and 5 p.m. On Saturday, July 25, nitro teams will qualify at 12 and 2:30 p.m. with Pro Stock at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Race day will kick off with nitro eliminations on Sunday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable. https://muckleshootcasino.com

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future. https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.