Circuit of The Americas Expands Formula 1 United States Grand Prix Weekend with New ‘Grand PrixView Thursday’

The Biggest F1 Race in America Just Got Bigger: Exclusive Thursday access, F1 ACADEMY track action, Pit Lane Walk access, fan villages, first access to the F1 Fan Zone, merchandise and COTALAND officially transform the U.S. Grand Prix into a four-day celebration.

Austin, TX – [July 23, 2026] – Circuit of The Americas is expanding the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix experience with the debut of Grand PrixView Thursday, a new Thursday event that gives fans an affordable way to explore the COTA campus before race weekend officially gets underway.

Taking place on Thursday, October 22, Grand PrixView Thursday adds a fourth day to the United States Grand Prix weekend with track action from F1 ACADEMY — the all-female race series showcasing the next generation of motorsports stars — fan villages across the property, first access to the F1 Fan Zone, a Formula 1 Pit Lane Walk, merchandise shopping, and the option to experience COTALAND before the weekend fills up. Standalone Grand PrixView Thursday tickets are available for just $20.

“We’re always looking for ways to make F1 more accessible.” said Bobby Epstein, Chairman and Founder of COTA. “Grand PrixView Thursday is like an open house for our Central Texas community. For just $20, you can come, get up close with F1 and see what all the excitement is about.”

Grand PrixView Thursday highlights include:

F1 Academy – Guests can explore the F1 ACADEMY Paddock and watch F1 ACADEMY, the all-female race series showcasing the next generation of motorsports stars, take to the track as teams and drivers prepare for the weekend ahead.

– Guests can explore the F1 ACADEMY Paddock and watch F1 ACADEMY, the all-female race series showcasing the next generation of motorsports stars, take to the track as teams and drivers prepare for the weekend ahead. Pit Lane Walk – Fans will have the opportunity to walk the Formula 1 Pit Lane, getting an up-close look at the garages and team preparations before racing begins.

– Fans will have the opportunity to walk the Formula 1 Pit Lane, getting an up-close look at the garages and team preparations before racing begins. COTALAND Before the Weekend Fills – Experience a no-lines day at COTALAND and enjoy the fun and thrills of Austin’s first major theme park before the weekend fills. COTALAND admission is sold separately and is not included with a Grand PrixView Thursday ticket.

– Experience a no-lines day at COTALAND and enjoy the fun and thrills of Austin’s first major theme park before the weekend fills. COTALAND admission is sold separately and is not included with a ticket. Explore the Villages – Guests can explore fan villages across the property, including La Cantina, The Ranch and Lonestar Land.

– Guests can explore fan villages across the property, including La Cantina, The Ranch and Lonestar Land. First Access to the F1 Fan Zone – Fans can be among the first to experience the F1 Fan Zone before the full weekend crowd arrives.

– Fans can be among the first to experience the F1 Fan Zone before the full weekend crowd arrives. Shop Without the Crowds – Guests can shop official Formula 1, team, COTA, Austin and United States Grand Prix merchandise stores before the weekend rush.

– Guests can shop official Formula 1, team, COTA, Austin and United States Grand Prix merchandise stores before the weekend rush. Tickets and Access – Grand PrixView Thursday is included at no additional cost for all current three-day ticket and three-day hospitality holders, who can claim Thursday admission in advance. Fans without a weekend ticket can purchase standalone Grand PrixView Thursday tickets starting at $20.

Created in part as an accessible way for Austinites and race fans to see what the COTA campus has become, Grand PrixView Thursday opens the property before the busiest part of race weekend and gives fans more ways to experience the United States Grand Prix, from racing and entertainment to merchandise, food, fan experiences and COTALAND.

For more information about Grand Prixview Day and the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, visit TheCircuit.com.

ABOUT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Circuit of The Americas is one of the premier destinations for sports and entertainment in the US. Located on more than 1,500 acres in Texas, COTA is the first and only purpose-built Formula 1 circuit in the United States and home to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, MotoGP, NASCAR, FIA World Endurance Championship and major concerts and events throughout the year. Beyond the track, the property continues to grow with karting, mini golf, driving experiences, concerts throughout the year at Germania Insurance Amphitheater, the iconic COTA Observation Tower, T11 Car Community, and COTALAND, Austin’s first and only family adventure theme park.

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