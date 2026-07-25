SALINAS, PEDREGON & GLENN START STRONG AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

SEATTLE (July 24, 2026) – Top Fuel’s Jasmine Salinas powered to the provisional No. 1 spot on Friday at Pacific Raceways, moving closer to her first career top qualifier at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers in Seattle at the 12th of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

A week after picking up her first career runner-up in Top Fuel, Salinas went 3.794-seconds at 328.38 in her 12,000-horsepower Valley Services dragster to take the top spot. Should that hold, Salinas would pick up her first career No. 1 qualifier.

It also continues an impressive stretch for Salinas, who was terrific just days ago in Sonoma. She knocked off stalwarts like points leader Shawn Langdon and Leah Pruett to reach the final round. Salinas fell to Doug Kalitta in the championship round, but it was a strong weekend for her Scrappers Racing team and that only continued on Friday at Pacific Raceways.

“This is something that I knew we’ve been capable of doing,” Salinas said. “We’ve been seeing the numbers and we’ve been knowing our capabilities. We just haven’t had the shot to really go and show it to everybody else. Sonoma was a really good eye-opener, I think for a lot of other people, and honestly, for myself, too. It’s something where I’ve been telling myself I know I’m going to get better and there’s a lot of things I’m working on. But to do it kind of so consistently that weekend, that’s awesome.

“Top Fuel is by far the hardest class that I’ve ever raced, and there are a lot of people whose job it is to wake up and win races. That was a huge thing and mind shift for me, and that was a huge part of why I decided to leave California five years ago and move to Indiana because I knew I was competing against people who wake up, live, breathe, eat, sleep drag racing, and that has become my life the past five years. It’s starting to kind of show or pay off a bit.”

Antron Brown is currently second with his pass of 3.798 at 329.67 and reigning world champion Kalitta is third after going 3.802 at 331.69.

In Funny Car, Cruz Pedregon turned some heads to open the day, going 3.926 at 325.61 in his 12,000-horsepower Snap-On Tools Dodge Hellcat SRT as the two-time world champion is after his first No. 1 qualifier of the season.

It was a bright spot for Pedregon as he looks to find consistency in his car and get out of a slump that has plagued most of his 2026 campaign. This was a positive sign for Pedregon, who feels as though his team is on the verge of breaking out. Remarkably, the 40-time event winner is still after his first career victory at Pacific Raceways, something he would like to change this weekend and collect his first 75th anniversary Diamond Wally.

“That was a great run,” Pedregon said. “The track temperature was 130 degrees, so I want to look at our records and see what low E.T. for a Funny Car is on a 130-degree track, because that usually is a great neutralizer as far as the grip level is concerned, so, yeah, hats off to the guys. We had the right setup.

“Honestly, I wish it was going to stay like this tomorrow. There are more cars that can go fast when the conditions are fast and less cars that can thread the needle and hit the clutch just right when the track’s like this. We think it’ll take about [3.]85 or .86 to get back up in this chair here tomorrow at the end of the day.”

Alexis DeJoria jumped to second after a run of 3.955 at 326.56 and Austin Prock is third after a run of 3.960 at 318.84.

A week after losing in the first round for the first time of the season, reigning Pro Stock world champion Dallas Glenn quickly showed that is long behind him as the points leader made the quickest run of both sessions, including a 6.527 at 210.34 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro during the second session on Friday.

Glenn made a pair of standout runs at his home track, putting the defending event winner on track for his first No. 1 qualifier of the season. After Friday, Sonoma’s struggles seem like a mere hiccup as Glenn looks forward to another big weekend at Pacific Raceways. He shattered track records last year en route to his first Seattle win and with considerably cooler weather moving in on Saturday, Glenn has his sights on more stellar runs in Seattle.

“Leaving Sonoma, I knew we had some momentum going and were heading in the right direction, so I was actually kind of eager to quickly get out of Sonoma and get up here, and see if we can continue building on the progress that we have made. So to come out here and put two good laps down, it felt really good. I’m not saying that Sonoma is completely out of the mind because I’m using it as motivation.

“The only thing that’s not good about running good today and then having the air be better tomorrow is every run I’m going to be fending off the entire field trying to steal the No. 1 spot. If the air was going to be a lot worse tomorrow, then I might have this No. 1 qualifier locked up, but I can tell you for sure, it’s far from locked down.”

Rookie Cody Anderson ran well and is second with a 6.536 at 210.18 and Sonoma winner Greg Stanfield took third after a 6.539 at 207.05.

Qualifying continues at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

KENT, Wash. — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Jasmine Salinas, 3.794 seconds, 328.38 mph; 2. Antron Brown, 3.798, 329.67; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.802, 331.69; 4. Leah Pruett, 3.819, 323.12; 5. Tony Stewart, 3.822, 327.66; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.823, 320.97; 7. Shawn Reed, 3.837, 325.14; 8. Maddi Gordon, 3.839, 318.99; 9. Tony Schumacher, 3.866, 320.58; 10. Justin Ashley, 3.882, 312.06; 11. Will Smith, 3.893, 309.27; 12. Josh Hart, 3.939, 290.51; 13. Clay

Millican, 4.069, 239.48; 14. Billy Torrence, 4.292, 198.47.

Funny Car — 1. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.926, 325.61; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.955, 326.56; 3. Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 3.960, 319.98; 4. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.975, 322.73; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.977, 322.19; 6. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.988, 322.04; 7. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.996, 318.62; 8. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.997, 325.22; 9. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 4.000, 323.89; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang,

4.001, 313.37; 11. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.083, 320.28; 12. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.098, 271.08; 13. Jeff Arend, Charger, 4.108, 309.13; 14. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.206, 233.76; 15. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 4.495, 193.77; 16. Tim Gibbons, Charger, 5.283, 141.06.

Pro Stock — 1. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.527, 210.34; 2. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.536, 210.18; 3. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.539, 209.56; 4. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.548, 210.08; 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.551, 209.62; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.555, 209.62; 7. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 208.94; 8. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.566, 209.07; 9. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.571, 208.17; 10. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.572, 209.85;

Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.573, 209.92; 12. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.582, 209.95; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.582, 209.30; 14. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.599, 207.53; 15. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.630, 209.30; 16. Kenny

Delco, Camaro, 7.480, 149.58.

﻿Not Qualified: 17. Erica Enders, 8.149, 121.10.