Flat Rock Speedway’s Complete August 1 Racing Program to Stream Live on FloRacing and the FloRacing 24/7 Channel on Prime Video, Roku, Fubo and YouTube

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (July 29, 2026) – Fans around the country will be able to watch every lap of Flat Rock Speedway’s Saturday, Aug. 1 racing program live beginning at 7 p.m. ET on FloRacing, with the broadcast also available on FloRacing’s free, ad-supported channel, FloRacing 24/7, on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Fubo, and YouTube. The evening culminates with the ARCA Menards Series East Sunbelt Rentals 150 and also features Flat Rock Speedway’s weekly ARCA-sanctioned Outlaw Late Model and world-famous “Motor City Madmen” Figure-8 divisions.

“It’s going to be a fantastic night of racing for our fans at the track, and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase our Outlaw Late Model and Figure 8 divisions to racing fans around the country on FloRacing too,” said Flat Rock Speedway general manager Brandon Hamby. “The NASCAR national series are all off for the weekend, so the Sunbelt Rentals 150 will be the only national level stock car race of the weekend. We hope to see everyone at the track, but if you can’t make it, it should be a great show to watch live on FloRacing.”

The legendary Joy Fair, with over 700 career feature wins across the Midwest, made Flat Rock Speedway his home. From nearby Pontiac, Fair’s familiar school bus yellow No. 1 machines were dominant for decades. Fair won 159 times at Flat Rock, nearly four times more than the next closest driver on the all-time win list, Dave Kuhlman, who has 40.

Flat Rock Speedway’s Late Model division was also the launching point for former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner Terry Cook. Cook, a two-time track champion in 1989 and 1990, won six NCTS races over his career that ran from 1996 through 2009. Cook, the son of two-time track champion Harold Cook and brother of Jerry Cook, who serves as a car chief at Front Row Motorsports, is a seven-time Late Model winner at Flat Rock Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Fame inductee Benny Parsons started attending races as a spectator at Flat Rock Speedway while working as a cab driver in nearby Detroit. He launched his racing career in the Figure 8 division in 1963 and quickly worked his way through the ranks; he was the ARCA Menards Series rookie of the year in 1965 and the series champion in 1968 and 1969. He would go on to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 1973 and the Daytona 500 – one of 19 career series victories – in 1975.

Saturday’s racing program will kick off the track’s 75th Anniversary celebration. Fans will be invited to the pit area for an autograph session featuring drivers from the ARCA Menards Series East and the track’s local divisions at 5:15 pm. Efforts have been made to invite back every feature event winner from the past, and nearly 90 former feature winners from throughout the track’s storied history will be introduced to the crowd at 6 pm. The 50-lap Outlaw Late Model feature will start the night’s activities at 7:05 pm, followed immediately by the 20-lap Figure-8 main event. Driver introductions for the ARCA Menards Series East are expected to begin at 7:45, with the green flag on the Sunbelt Rentals 150 at 8:10 pm ET.

FloRacing has the world’s largest grassroots motorsports portfolio with more than 1,800 racing events fueling 365-day coverage of everything from NASCAR to short tracks, sprint cars and dirt to drag racing, late models and much more including the famed Snowball Derby, Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, and the World Series of Asphalt. To learn more and watch live and on demand go to FloRacing.com.

Tickets for the Sunbelt Rentals 150 are available on the track’s website, FlatRockSpeedway.com, and can be purchased at the gate on raceday.

For more information, including live timing and scoring data from all on-track activities, please visit ARCARacing.com; follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

About FloSports

FloSports is the leading digital platform for underserved sports combining live and on-demand streaming, original programming, data, and technology to help sports grow their audiences and build sustainable businesses – from youth to professional levels.

By bringing thousands of events and communities onto one platform, Flo creates scale where none previously existed, connecting passionate fans with the sports they love while giving athletes, organizers, and rights holders the tools to reach and engage a global audience.

Flo streams more than 55,000 live events annually across sports including motorsports, wrestling, hockey, track & field, cheer, jiu-jitsu, NCAA Division II and III athletics, and more. It holds more than 600 rights agreements with organizations including NASCAR, USA Wrestling, Varsity Spirit, the American Hockey League (AHL), High Limit Racing, the Tour de France, the Wanda Diamond League, and 20 NCAA conferences, to bring world-class competition to fans around the world.

For more information, visit flosports.tv.