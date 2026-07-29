NASCAR and iRacing Studios Debut Official Gameplay Trailer, Open Pre-orders for NASCAR 26

Official NASCAR video game launches Sept. 18, with first gameplay trailer now available

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 29, 2026) — NASCAR and iRacing Studios today debuted the official gameplay trailer and announced that NASCAR 26 will be available for pre-order beginning today, July 29. The newest game in the franchise will launch September 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, introducing the biggest gameplay evolution yet with Dynamic Track technology, cross-platform multiplayer, an enhanced driving model, burnout celebrations, a standalone mode featuring The Chase, and an all-new Peak Performance training mode, making it the most authentic NASCAR experience ever delivered on console.

Watch the official gameplay trailer here.

“Our fans told us they wanted iRacing Studios to build the next NASCAR console game, and they delivered,” said Nick Rend, Vice President of Interactive & Emerging Platforms at NASCAR. “The response to NASCAR 25 reflected the momentum we’re seeing around NASCAR video games, and NASCAR 26 takes another meaningful step forward with improvements across the entire experience, from how the cars drive and tracks evolve to cross-platform play that brings the community together. This is the most complete and authentic NASCAR console game we have delivered.”

NASCAR 26 will build upon the success of NASCAR 25, developed by iRacing, which launched on PC and consoles last fall. This year’s game, which features NASCAR star Kyle Larson as its cover driver, once again includes four NASCAR series – the NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series – with real drivers from each series, along with a groundbreaking new dynamic track feature that evolves over the course of every race weekend.

Built in collaboration with NASCAR and powered by iRacing Studios’ industry-leading simulation technology, NASCAR 26 continues the franchise’s commitment to delivering an authentic representation of the sport both on and off the track.

Additional features include:

New and improved game modes including an enhanced career mode with a new facilities feature and team upgrades, a standalone mode featuring The Chase, a new training mode, and cross-platform multiplayer

Visual upgrades including improved graphics, skies, and dynamic lighting, plus better replay cameras

More realistic racing with the new dynamic track system, enhanced calibration tools for controls and force feedback, an improved driving model with overhauled tire and braking models, better driver AI, a particle system that enhances smoke, debris, rubber buildup, and a 750 HP package

New additions such as burnout celebrations, an all-new Dodge Ram truck, a new spotter (Freddie Kraft), and a trophy room

New tracks including the Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado, Chicagoland, and St. Petersburg

A host of other improvements with updated driver ratings, an improved paint kit, safety violations, DNFs and much, much more

“NASCAR 26 isn’t just about adding new features, it is to continue our long term approach to building the most authentic NASCAR console franchise ever created,” said Matt Lewis, Vice President and Senior Producer at iRacing Studios. “Dynamic Track Technology means conditions evolve throughout a race weekend, the improvements we’ve made to the driving model, the new modes we’ve added… it’s all rooted in one of the founding principles of iRacing; leading with an authentic experience for our fans. We’re excited for players to experience NASCAR 26 this September.”

Beginning today, July 29, fans can pre-order NASCAR 26 at www.NASCAR26.com and choose from a Standard Edition ($59.99) and Gold Edition ($79.99), with Gold Edition owners receiving three days of early access beginning on September 15, four monthly paint scheme DLC packs, 1,000 career mode rep points, a $10,000 career bonus, and more.

Launching on September 18, NASCAR 26 will be available for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

NASCAR 26 continues the sport’s expanding investment in interactive entertainment and fan engagement, bringing the latest innovations from the track to players around the world.

For more information, to pre-order the game or watch the official gameplay trailer, visit www.NASCAR26.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.