Brady Bacon Takes Home Round 5 of USAC Indiana Sprint Week National Sprint Car Victory at Circle City Raceway

Following a postponement from Tuesday night, the fifth race on the Indiana Sprint Week schedule took place Wednesday night at Circle City Raceway. Using a front-row starting position to his advantage, Brady Bacon would win the fifth round of the USAC Indiana Sprint Week at Circle City Raceway in the No. 20 Chris Dyson Racing entry. Additionally, he finally marked off an ISW victory at this circuit, making the sixth different track to do so in Bacon’s ISW career.

“With the cushion being so low on entry, I knew it was going to be tough to pass,” Bacon said to Flo Racing on the frontstretch in his victory lane interview. “If I could get out in front and not make any mistakes, I knew I was going to be hard to beat. Pretty sloppy the first couple of laps, but once I got it figured out, I was really good. Just like to thank my crew guy, Sean. We were a little on crew guys, so we got a couple of kids from Australia, Riley, and Cody, over here to learn by working their butts off with this Sprint Week, especially for new people, and they came from across the world to do it. They’ve been working hard.

“We’ve been working hard every night. Chris Dyson (Team Owner) has given us all the tools we need to go fast. This is some of the same engines we ran with the 69 from Gene Franckowiak, and they run good as always from Rider Racing Engines. We’re just going to keep plugging away. It’s been a solid week so far, and hopefully, click a couple of more wins off here and wind up with a rocking chair at the end of the week.”

There were 49 Sprint Cars that were seen on the entry list for the event. So far for the 2026 ISW Tour, there have been three different winners: Justin Grant (Dirt Track at IMS and Lawrenceburg Speedway), Kyle Cummins at Lincoln Park Speedway, and Kevin Thomas Jr at Kokomo Speedway this past weekend. Grant was the most recent winner at Lawrenceburg Speedway, coming on Sunday night of this week.

Heading into Tuesday’s race at Circle City Raceway, Cummins leads the ISW Championship Points standings by 10 points over Grant. Additionally, Cummins leads Mitchel Moles in the overall points by 127 points following Sunday’s event at Lawrenceburg.

Feature Recap – 30 Laps

Starting on the pole position for the 30-lap feature was Hayden Reinbold on the inside row with Bacon on the outside row. At the drop of the green flag, Bacon quickly took the lead using the high side to his advantage. Robert Ballou followed suit in second as Reinbold slipped to third. However, the first caution of the night flew at Lap 1 for Dalton Stevens, who was stopped in the wrong direction in Turn 1. The cleanup was brief, and the action went back green. However, the racing was short-lived as the next yellow flew with 27 laps to go out of Turn 4. Charles Davis Jr and Cale Coons were the bystanders who were stopped. Trey Osborne was also involved, but was able to keep going in his machine.

Unfortunately, trouble spilled moments later for Osborne as he flipped upside down on the frontstretch. Based on the replay, Thomas Meseraull was sideways coming out of Turn 4, and Osborne happened to be the unfortunate driver who flipped. Fortunately for Osborne, he was able to climb out of his car unscathed.

Coming to the restart with 27 laps to go, it was Bacon, Ballou, Reinbold, Logan Seavey, and Cummins in the top five. A fun battle broke out between Seavey and Reinbold for the third position following the restart, with Seavey getting the better of Reinbold. Afterward, Seavey set his sights on second on Ballou, but settled in third. Looking elsewhere in the field, Cummins passed Reinbold for fourth. With 17 laps to go, another yellow was seen for Meseraull, who was stopped sideways near the wall in Turn 3. Meseraull would eventually go behind the pit wall.

A couple of green flags would be seen before a caution broke out once again. This time, it was Chase Stockon who was stopped at Turn 4 with 14 laps to go. As the field went back to green-flag racing, the top five was Bacon, Ballou, Seavey, Moles, and Cummins. At least three laps of racing occurred before there were red-flag conditions in Turn 1 with 11 laps to go. Hunter Schuerenberg was upside down in his machine, while Todd Moule was stopped alongside him. Schuerenberg was okay and out of the racecar.

After a long cleanup, it was time to go back green with 11 laps to go. Despite numerous yellows and a red-flag stoppage throughout the portion of the race, Bacon held on to win his third victory of the 2026 USAC National Sprint Car Series.

Heat Race Recaps – 10 Laps A Piece – Top Four Transfer

Prior to the heat races taking place, Gavin Miller took the fast lap in Dirt Draft Hot Lap Session with a lap time of 12.046 seconds. However, Jake Swanson was the fastest in qualifying with a time of 11.852 seconds.

Heat 1 – Starting on the front row for the first heat were C.J. Leary and Thomas Meseraull. Immediately, Leary held the top spot with Meseraull following closely behind. These two would battle for numerous laps. Eventually, Miller inserted himself in the conversation, moving into second position past Meseraull and challenging for the lead.

Unfortunately for Miller, he lost some momentum with four laps to go, as he briefly touched the infield tire. Despite that, Miller and Meseraull continued to duke it out as Leary pulled away with the heat win. Leary was followed by Meseraull in second, Miller in third, and Bacon in fourth for the final transfer.

Heat 2 – Starting on the front row for the second heat were Noah Whitehouse and Charles Davis Jr. Moles was the breakout star in this one as he moved to second and brought Cummins with him. At six laps to go, Moles took the lead from Davis Jr at the start/finish line using the high line. A few laps later, Cummins took the second spot from Davis Jr.

However, Moles remained unfazed and unchallenged, as he went on to score the win. Cummins, Reinbold, and Davis Jr were your transfers out of the second heat.

Heat 3 – Chase Stockon and Dalton Stevens were the front row for heat three. Stevens led Lap 1, but both he and Stockon battled back and forth. However, at the end of the 10-lap heat, it was Stockon who got it done with the victory. Stevens was second, Briggs Danner, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the transfers.

Heat 4 – For the fourth heat, Hunter Maddox and Jack Hoyer were the front row. But it was Gunnar Steser who moved up three positions from fourth to secure the heat win. Robert Ballou, Hoyer, and Grant were the top four.

Heat 5 – In the fifth and final heat, Colin Parker and Troy Carey were one and two at the start of the green flag. It didn’t take long for Ricky Lewis to move to the top spot as he grabbed the lead with eight laps to go. There was a caution with four laps to go for Carey, who was stopped on the backstretch. Using the bottom lane to his advantage, Thomas Jr took the lead from Lewis with three laps to go. However, Thomas Jr missed his line off Turn 2, and Lewis powered back by to win the final heat race by 0.394 seconds over Thomas Jr. The other two final transfers were Seavey and David Gasper.

Official Race Results Following Circle City Raceway

Brady Bacon Logan Seavey Mitchel Moles Justin Grant Hayden Reinbold Robert Ballou Gavin Miller Kyle Cummins Jadon Rogers Jake Swanson, won Semi-Feature C.J. Leary Ricky Lewis Kevin Thomas Jr David Gasper Gunnar Setser Briggs Danner Chase Stockon Cale Coons Jack Hoyer Todd Moule Dalton Stevens Hunter Schuerenberg Thomas Meseraull Charles Davis Jr Trey Osborne won C-Feature

As the USAC National Sprint Car event concluded at Circle City Raceway, Moles took over the top spot for the ISW Championship Points Standings by 1 point over Cummins. For the overall standings, Cummins remains the leader over Moles by 116 points.

Up Next – The USAC Indiana Sprint Week for the National Sprint Car tour continues Wednesday night at Paragon Speedway in Paragon, Indiana, live on Flo Racing. For those who may have missed the race, you can check the highlights here on Flo Racing’s YouTube page.