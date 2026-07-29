Tickets On Sale for 2027 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA   

Racing returns to Daytona International Speedway with back-to-back weekends of world-class endurance racing from Jan. 22-24 and ending with the 65th Rolex 24 on Jan. 30-31.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 29, 2026) – Daytona International Speedway announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 2027 Rolex 24. The infamous sportscar endurance race returns to the World Center of Racing with the ROAR Before the Rolex 24 taking place Jan. 22-24 and then the Rolex 24 on Jan. 30-31.

“The ROAR Before the Rolex 24 and Rolex 24 are can’t miss race weekends that kickstart another year of action-packed racing around the World Center of Racing,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Fans from around the globe make the trip to Daytona Beach for these incredible events, showcasing some of North America’s best sportscar racing.”

The ROAR Before the Rolex 24 offers fans first-hand insight into the upcoming season opener for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Teams will begin practicing a week early in their newest, state-of-the-art machines. Drivers will look to push their cars to their limits to prepare for the twice-around-the-clock endurance race.

Last year, the Rolex 24 saw a familiar face in victory lane after a grueling 24 hours on the superspeedway. Felipe Nasr not only led Porsche Penske Motorsport to their team’s third consecutive Rolex 24 victory, but in doing so he tied the all-time record with his third-straight Rolex 24 at DAYTONA win. The feat closed the door on the highest attended Rolex 24 in history with fans from around the globe making the trip to the World Center of Racing.

The most prestigious sportscar race in North America returns to Daytona International Speedway for the 65th running of the Rolex 24 on Jan. 30-31. Get the chance to see the drivers and teams prepare for the iconic running the week prior during the ROAR before the Rolex 24 on Jan. 22-24.

To view ticket options for the 2027 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, and to learn more about all the exciting events taking place at The World Center of Racing, please visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. Some of the exciting racing events include January’s Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before The Rolex 24, February’s DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, March’s Bike Week At DAYTONA featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, the August Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend, and much more. The Speedway grounds are also used extensively for other events that include concerts such as Welcome to Rockville, sporting events including CLASH DAYTONA, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.