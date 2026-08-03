Great E-Bike Options for Budget Shoppers

When it comes to finding a great e-bike without breaking the bank, there are several excellent choices available for under $800. These e-bikes offer a range of features, styles, and performance levels that can meet the needs of different riders. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best e – bikes in this price range.

1. Ancheer Power Plus Electric Mountain Bike

The Ancheer Power Plus Electric Mountain Bike is a popular option in the sub-$800 category. It combines the thrill of mountain biking with the convenience of an electric motor. This e-bike is equipped with a 250-watt brushless motor, which provides sufficient power for uphill climbs and rough terrain. The motor is paired with a 36V lithium-ion battery that can offer a decent range on a single charge.

For example, if you’re planning a short mountain trail adventure, you can expect to cover around 15 – 20 miles in electric-only mode. Best E-Bikes Under $800. If you pedal along with the motor assistance, the range can extend up to 30 miles. The bike has 26-inch wheels, which are great for stability and handling on uneven surfaces.

It also comes with a 7-speed Shimano transmission system. This allows riders to easily adjust the gear according to the terrain. Whether you’re going up a steep hill or cruising on a flat road, you can find the right gear to make your ride more comfortable and efficient. The Ancheer Power Plus also features front and rear disc brakes, providing reliable stopping power even at high speeds.

2. Swagtron EB – 5 Pro Folding Electric Bike

The Swagtron EB – 5 Pro Folding Electric Bike is a game – changer for those who need a portable e – bike. Its folding design makes it incredibly convenient to carry around, whether it’s on public transportation or storing it in a small apartment. The bike can be folded in just a few seconds, making it a great option for commuters.

The EB-5 Pro is powered by a 250-watt motor, offering a top speed of around 15.5 mph. The 36V battery can last for about 11 – 15 miles on a single charge, which is sufficient for short commutes. For instance, if your daily commute to work is within 10 miles, this e-bike can get you there and back without needing to recharge.

It has a lightweight aluminum frame, which makes it easy to lift and carry. The bike also comes with front and rear fenders, protecting you from splashes on wet roads. The padded seat and adjustable handlebars ensure a comfortable riding position for riders of different heights.

3. Nakto City Electric Bike

The Nakto City Electric Bike is designed for urban riding. Its classic city-bike style is combined with modern electric technology. The bike is powered by a 250-watt motor, which is perfect for navigating through city streets. The motor provides smooth acceleration, allowing you to easily keep up with traffic.

The 36V battery can offer a range of up to 20 – 25 miles on a single charge. If you’re using the bike for running errands in the city, such as going to the grocery store or meeting friends, this range is more than enough. The Nakto City Electric Bike has a step-through frame design, which is very convenient for getting on and off the bike, especially when you’re wearing a skirt or carrying a bag.

It comes with a rear rack, which is useful for carrying small items. The bike also has a basic LCD display that shows information like speed, battery level, and distance traveled. This helps riders keep track of their ride and manage their battery usage.

4. ECOTRIC Fat Tire Electric Bike

The ECOTRIC Fat Tire Electric Bike stands out with its large, fat tires. These tires provide excellent traction on various surfaces, including sand, snow, mud, and gravel. The bike is powered by a 500-watt motor, which is more powerful than some other e-bikes in the same price range.

The 48V battery can offer a range of 20 – 30 miles on a single charge, depending on the terrain and riding mode. For example, if you’re riding on a sandy beach, the power-hungry nature of the terrain might reduce the range. But on a flat, paved road, you can expect to get closer to the 30 – mile mark.

The fat tires also act as natural shock absorbers, providing a smooth and comfortable ride. The bike has a sturdy frame and front suspension fork, which further enhances the riding experience. It also comes with mechanical disc brakes, ensuring reliable stopping power in all conditions.

5. Addmotor Motan Electric Trike

The Addmotor Motan Electric Trike is a unique option in the under-$800 e-bike market. It offers the stability of a tricycle with the convenience of an electric motor. This makes it a great choice for riders who may have balance issues or prefer a more stable riding platform.

The trike is powered by a 250-watt motor and a 36V battery. It can offer a range of around 15 – 20 miles on a single charge. The large rear basket is a practical feature, allowing you to carry groceries, shopping bags, or other items. The comfortable seat and adjustable handlebars ensure a pleasant riding experience.

The Addmotor Motan also has a simple control panel that is easy to operate. Riders can easily switch between different levels of motor assistance. The trike’s wide tires provide good stability on the road, and the rear-wheel drive system ensures smooth acceleration.

When choosing an e-bike under $800, it’s important to consider your specific needs. If you’re a mountain biker, the Ancheer Power Plus might be the best choice. For commuters, the Swagtron EB-5 Pro offers great portability. Urban riders will appreciate the Nakto City Electric Bike, while those who want to explore different terrains can opt for the ECOTRIC Fat Tire Electric Bike. And for those who need extra stability, the Addmotor Motan Electric Trike is a wonderful option. With these great e-bikes available at an affordable price, you can enjoy the benefits of electric cycling without spending a fortune.