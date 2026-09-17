Eranova Joins Matt DiBenedetto, Young’s Motorsports for Charlotte Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Matt DiBenedetto’s return to NASCAR competition with Young’s Motorsports is expanding.

One week after the veteran driver makes his anticipated return to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, DiBenedetto will return to the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The additional race comes through a new partnership with Eranova, a Charlotte-based enterprise AI software company making its first venture into NASCAR competition.

Eranova’s entry into the sport provides the growing company an opportunity to introduce its brand to NASCAR’s passionate fan base while strengthening its presence and developing new relationships throughout the transportation and logistics industries.

As an enterprise AI software company, Eranova provides a platform and suite of AI agents that automate work across supply chain and back-office finance operations.

Eranova’s agents work across existing core systems to automate workflows ranging from shipment quoting, booking and tracking to document processing, accounts payable and accounts receivable.

Headquartered in the heart of NASCAR country, Eranova sees a natural connection between its roots in supply chain and NASCAR’s deep ties to transportation, technology and innovation.

The partnership with DiBenedetto and Young’s Motorsports provides the company with a national platform to connect with new customers, build relationships and continue expanding its growing brand.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Matty D and Young’s Motorsports for our first NASCAR sponsorship,” said Eranova Head of Engineering & Deployment Ethan Barnes. “NASCAR has an incredibly loyal fan base and strong connections throughout the transportation and logistics industries, making it a great fit for Eranova.

“We look forward to becoming part of the NASCAR community, building new relationships and showcasing how AI agents can automate the work behind supply chain and finance operations.”

For DiBenedetto, the addition of Charlotte extends his NASCAR return to consecutive weekends after previously announcing plans to compete for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 3.

The Las Vegas race will mark DiBenedetto’s first NASCAR national-series start since October 2025 and his debut with the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports organization.

“I’m really excited to add Charlotte to our schedule and incredibly thankful to Eranova for stepping up and making another race possible,” said DiBenedetto.

“What makes this partnership even cooler is that Eranova is based right here in Charlotte, so having their first NASCAR sponsorship happen at their home track makes a lot of sense.

“They’re doing some really innovative things with AI in the transportation and logistics industries, which have such strong connections throughout NASCAR.

“I’m looking forward to helping introduce their brand to our fans, representing them well on and off the track and hopefully giving them a memorable first experience in the sport.”

Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young also welcomed Eranova to the organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Eranova to Young’s Motorsports and NASCAR,” said Young. “Having a Charlotte-based company choose its hometown race for its first involvement in the sport makes this partnership even more meaningful.

“Matt brings a tremendous amount of experience to our No. 42 program, and having him behind the wheel for consecutive weekends gives us an opportunity to build some continuity from Las Vegas into Charlotte.

“We appreciate Eranova believing in Matt and our organization, and hopefully this is the beginning of a relationship that can continue growing well beyond Charlotte.”

DiBenedetto, 35, brings more than 240 NASCAR Cup Series starts and 127 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series appearances to his upcoming Young’s Motorsports debut. His NASCAR résumé also includes a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2022.

The NASCAR veteran will make his return to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval, where he has competed in each of the past two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series spring events.

﻿DiBenedetto earned a 26th-place finish after qualifying 14th with RSS Racing in 2024 before returning with Viking Motorsports in 2025, qualifying 16th before a suspension issue prematurely ended his afternoon.

For more on Matt DiBenedetto, please visit mattdracing.com, like his Facebook page (Matt DiBenedetto Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@mattdracing) and TikTok (@mattdracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The Blue Cross NC 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 29th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., Oct. 10, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Qualifying will begin immediately after, at 11:35 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 4:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).