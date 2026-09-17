Tristan McKee Claims 2026 ARCA Menards East Championship

16-Year-Old Phenom Becomes Youngest Champion in Series History

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 17, 2026) – When the checkered flag waved in Thursday night’s ARCA Menards Series East race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Tristan McKee was crowned the 2026 series champion. At just 16 years, 1 month and 14 days old, McKee became the youngest driver to earn the ARCA Menards Series East Champion title on the strength of four wins, seven top fives and seven top 10s in the No. 77 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG).

“It means a lot just to get a championship in the Trans Am TA2 Class and then in the lower levels of NASCAR to start out. It’s definitely really cool. We had a good year, and I knew we just had to put it together here today,” said McKee. “Thanks to all the PRG guys, Chevrolet, Josh Wise, everyone at Spire, Freeway and all our sponsors from each and every race this year. I wish we could have closed it out with a sword up there, but I think we’ll be able to get it done here later in the truck.”

The Williamsburg, Va., native made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last month at Richmond (Va.) Raceway where he earned an eighth-place finish in the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Spire Motorsports. He followed that up with a sixth-place showing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Aug. 22 and will start fourth in his third CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Bristol in Thursday night’s UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics.

In January 2025, McKee was announced as the first driver signed to Spire Motorsports’ driver development program. At that time, he was already recognized as the youngest winner in zMAX CARS Pro Late Model Tour history after claiming a win at Dillon (S.C.) Motor Speedway at 12 years old and owned a 2024 Carolina Pro Late Model Series victory at one of the nation’s most iconic paved short tracks – Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway. McKee started off 2025 with a zMAX CARS Pro Late Model win at Cordele (Ga.) Motor Speedway and two dominate wins in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

On August 8, 2025, just five days after his 15th birthday McKee made his ARCA Menards Series debut at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He started fourth and led the final three circuits to become the second-youngest race winner in series history. He made five total starts, earning four top-five finishes, while also competing full time in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series with Team SLR. McKee was crowned the 2025 TA2 Series champion by a whopping 169 points with four wins, eight podiums and 114 laps led. He became the youngest winner in series history at 15 years, two months and 16 days of age, and also claimed the Rookie of the Year title and Young Guns Award.

Following Thursday night’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, McKee will continue building his resume with two additional starts in the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Spire Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway (Oct. 16) and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (Oct. 30).

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.