Australia packs Supercars, Formula 1 and MotoGP into one year, and 2027 reshuffles the map. Phillip Island gets Supercars back, Darwin gets its first night race, and Adelaide rebuilds its old street circuit. Six weekends justify the flight, and none of them is a quiet one.

Build the Trip Around the Calendar

The 2027 Supercars season stretches across 14 rounds, from late February to late November, and celebrates three decades of the championship. The flight is the expensive part, so these six weekends are the ones that give the most for the airfare.

Race days leave a long evening to fill. Most visitors spend it the way locals do: a pub dinner, a walk by the water, or an hour with online casinos in Australia on a phone before an early alarm. The next morning’s schedule does not move for anybody.

Here is how the weekends fall, using the dates already set.

Albert Park, Melbourne: April 2–4, with the first Formula 1 sprint ever held in Australia on the Saturday.

Hidden Valley, Darwin: June 18–20, built around the first Supercars night race.

Mount Panorama, Bathurst: October 7–10.

Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast: late October, opening the Supercars Finals.

Phillip Island, Victoria: November, the middle stop of the closing stretch.

Adelaide Street Circuit: November 25–28, the season finale.

Bathurst, Where the Track Is Still a Road

Mount Panorama is a public road for most of the year, with a 60 km/h limit and regular traffic. Then the Bathurst 1000 arrives and the same tarmac becomes one of the hardest laps in motorsport.

The lap is 6.213 km (3.86 miles) with 23 turns. It climbs to 862 meters above sea level, hits a grade as steep as 1 in 6.13, and then drops down Conrod Straight, a 1.9 km run where Supercars brush 300 km/h. For anyone raised on ovals, it looks like a different sport.

The 2026 race showed why people fly in for it. Anton de Pasquale and Lee Holdsworth ran out of fuel on the final lap while leading, and Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood took a win that Dick Johnson Racing had waited seven years for. Sometimes the Mountain simply decides.

Albert Park and a First for Australia

Albert Park is a lakeside park that turns into a Grand Prix circuit for one week a year, built from roads around the water about 3.4 miles from downtown Melbourne. The sprint is the headline, but the setting is half the draw.

In 2027 the race no longer opens the season. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia come first, and Australia follows on April 4. The weekend gains the country’s first F1 sprint on Saturday, April 3, with qualifying for the Grand Prix after it. Two competitive sessions in one afternoon is a better deal than the usual Saturday.

Darwin After Dark

Darwin’s Hidden Valley circuit first welcomed Supercars in 1998, yet the Northern Territory has never seen the cars race at night. That changes next June. Friday’s opener will run in the dark, Saturday brings a race at dusk, and Sunday’s finale returns to full sunshine.

Night racing at Hidden Valley was floated about ten years ago and quietly dropped, so this one has some history behind it. The weekend is set for June 18–20.

The Finals Run

Supercars ends its season with three Finals weekends, and each one has a personality of its own.

Gold Coast

The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 runs on a temporary street circuit of tight corners and concrete walls in Surfers Paradise, and recent editions have run two 250 km races across the weekend. The 2025 edition drew 197,427 fans over three days, which is a lot of people for a circuit that does not exist the other 360 days of the year.

Phillip Island

The last Supercars race on the island was in 2019, and the cars are coming back under a deal with the Victorian Government that runs through 2031. They take the slot MotoGP is leaving after nearly three decades. The circuit sits right on the coast, so crosswinds and sea spray are part of the story.

Adelaide

The bp Adelaide Grand Final drew 285,700 people over four days in 2025, including a record 102,200 on the Sunday. In 2027 it moves onto a redrawn circuit based on the old Formula 1 streets, and MotoGP will race there on a separate weekend earlier in November, so the same asphalt gets two championships in a month. The new MotoGP layout is 4.13 km with 15 corners, and Supercars gets a modified version after the bikes leave.

If You Can Only Fly Once

Pick by what you want to watch, not by what looks best on a calendar.

Bathurst is the pick for pure racing history.

Melbourne suits a first trip, with a big city around the circuit.

Adelaide wins on crowd size and atmosphere.

Darwin is the one to choose for something nobody has seen before.

Whichever weekend wins, the flight stays the same length. Choose the race you would regret missing.