Not all accidents are unavoidable. Most can be avoided with care.

If you’re trying to get to your dockyard by 8 am and it takes you 2 hours to get there. You then start at 5.55 am.

This means you have no leeway, so you take one look at your tires and take off. Most of the time you will be fine, but sometimes one day will be different. Something could go wrong with your brakes, tires, or you could miss something in a corner. However, you can avoid all 3. Let’s see how!

Brakes Go Slowly Then Suddenly

Once the crash happens, you’ll be running to North Carolina truck accident attorneys. This is usually very simple to figure out. Your truck brakes could have failed.

You won’t have any dramatic brake failure; it will happen gradually. However, there will be a process that will lead to this, which you can control.

Air Brake Systems

Start by checking basic things on your air brake system.

Charge the air.

Turn the engine off.

Check the pressure gauge.

If you’re losing pressure quicker than a few psi per minute, then you have a leak. To check the low air warning, pump the pedal until the buzzer sounds. It should start sounding before the pressure gets too low.

Walk round the axles. Look at the pushrods, slack adjusters, and hoses. Are there any cracks or rubbing? Then check that the chambers aren’t loose.

Sensory

If your foot goes soft, your truck pulls to one side, or you get a smell of burning metal (after going down a long grade), then you should take notice. If you don’t, then you’re taking a gamble. When going down hills with a heavy load, your brakes will wear out quicker, so it’s better to put your car in a lower gear earlier. Engine braking is best, using Jake or exhaust brakes.

Tires

Although we’re always worried about our tires, we also don’t know as much. Just because they’re inflated doesn’t mean they’re fine. There is a process to get the most out of them, but they also have an expiry date.

Divers need to understand the pattern on the tires. If you’re going down wet roads and have an old tire that’s almost at its limit, then you’re putting yourself at risk. Every time you check your tires, look for:

Bulges or bubbles on the side.

Irregular wear on the face of the tire – often this means there is an issue with your alignment.

Cuts in the tire – showing the cord.

Duals not matching in height – this means the good tire will be carrying more weight.

Using a gauge. Underinflation is the silent killer. The tires will build up heat inside once they’re soft and fail. It does take time to check all your tires with a pressure gauge. However, with a tight schedule, a fleet may only check a few tires each time. There is a good argument for rotating your tires at fuel stops and being strict at the start of your shift.

No Zones

There are 4 major no zones on a tractor-trailer. The biggest is directly next to the cab (especially the passenger side). Another is directly behind the trailer. There is also one at the front just below the hood line for small cars. There is less on the left side but still some.

To avoid this, adjust your mirrors before you move. Not after changing lanes. Try to get into a rhythm. Check your mirrors, signal, and then check your mirrors again. Whilst you’re looking at your mirror, a car could pull into the space.

Technology can also fail. They get dirty and can be overlooked. Don’t rely on them too much. Be more aware using your senses.

A 10 Minute Checklist

You’re not going to follow a 40-point checklist in the morning. A good checklist is one that you will remember to do. Keep it short and simple.

Start by checking your cab. Make sure your gauges, lights, and wipers work. Walk around the left-hand side. Then check the back, then the right. Check tires, brakes, lights, and coupling. Finally, adjust your mirrors from your seat.

Where Fleets Often Go Wrong

Drivers will generally suffer if they don’t do a check. Owners and operators will only suffer compensation. However, listening to your drivers can help you save everything. They’re carrying all the weight but can’t do it all.

They may rush to meet deadlines.

Faulty maintenance reports from a garage.

To avoid this false sense of security, fleet managers can give drivers more time.

10 Minutes vs Lifetime

Think bigger picture! You wouldn’t risk your whole life for 10 minutes each time. Wise handlers won’t.

Sometimes issues can be superficial. By constantly monitoring and maintaining you can easily get your vehicle in and keep it safe for longer.

One mistake could cost you your career! Using risk control practices could save your life.