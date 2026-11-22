The 2026 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget tour returned to action at Merced Speedway in Merced, California, for the Chase Johnson Classic as part of the Golden State Invasion of California. The series has had a stretch of bad luck with the weather throughout the past week due to Mother Nature canceling the two-night Placerville show last weekend and postponing the Plaza Park race from Wednesday of this week to Monday night.

The series previously competed at Eldora Speedway back in September as part of the 4-Crown National weekend, with Jakeb Boxell being the most recent winner. Meanwhile, Jacob Denney who is the current points leader with 73 points over second-place Kevin Thomas Jr, was looking to extend his points lead as well at the end of the night.

Justin Grant started out the feature hot, leading the majority of the main event before suffering a flat right-front tire with four laps to go, which became Michael Kofoid’s fortune by assuming the lead and going on to win the race.

“First off, it was a bummer for Justin (Grant), he was extremely good and probably got through traffic better than I did,” Kofoid said to Flo Racing in victory lane. “I felt like our car was good. I don’t know; once he got by him, it didn’t work out for me all the time where I was racing with guys for a long time, and I could finally get him, and then he would be away and close up, and kind of get away.

“Just a bummer, I don’t know what exactly happened to him. Glad to still be in position to take advantage of that and get a win first night out with Chad (Boat, Team Owner) and CBI (Industries), Pristine Auctions, Mobile 1, Toyota, they did an outstanding job getting me comfortable right off the bat. I felt like I didn’t have any rust to knock off, it just clicked right away and felt comfortable right off the get-go. It was a demanding race for sure, but glad to be in the midgets having fun.”

There were 25 midget cars on the property for tonight’s race.

Feature Race Recap – 30-Laps – $5,000 To Win

Starting on the pole position was Kale Drake, with Jake Andreotti on the outside pole. Drake would lead the opening lap, but Grant, who started on the outside in the fourth position, went three-wide in the middle to move into the second position and eventually took the lead from Drake off Turn 4 to lead the second lap. With 26 laps to go, the 78 of Marvin Mitchell was black-flagged and moved his midget off the racetrack.

With 23 laps to go, Grant began lapping the back half of the field. With 15 laps to go, the top five were Grant, Kofoid, Jett Yantis, Drake, and Tanner Carrick. Grant bobbled hard at the top of Turns 1 and 2 with four laps to go, which then saw him go high in the middle of Turns 3 and 4 and saw Kofoid take the lead. Grant then suffered more damage as he had a flat right-front tire. In the meantime, Yantis also had a big bobble in Turns 1 and 2 as well.

Kofoid was able to tame the track conditions and go on to win the feature event over Yantis by 0.717 seconds.

Heat Race Recaps – Top Six Transfer – 8 Laps A Piece

Prior to the heat races taking place, there was a hot lap and two-lap qualifying session. Carrick was the fastest in hot laps with a time of 12.132 seconds, while World of Outlaws Sprint Car star Kofoid paced qualifying with a time of 11.997 seconds.

Heat 1 – Broedy Graham had the pole for the first heat and won the eight-lap heat. He was followed by Caden Sarale, Yantis, Boxell, Kofoid, and Colton Robinson for the transfers.

Heat 2 – Hayden Reinbold had the top spot for the second heat. Gavin Miller took the lead off the top of Turn 2 on the opening lap after starting in the second position. Miller went on to secure the heat victory and was followed by Reinbold, Thomas Jr, Andreotti, Carrick, and Mack Leopard taking the top six positions with the heat.

Heat 3 – Cannon McIntosh had the pole for the third and final heat. Daison Pursley grabbed the lead on Lap 1 from McIntosh after he cleared him off Turn 4. The 78, Marvin Mitchell, was given the black flag during the heat for causing a safety issue. This was the only issue during the heat race, and Pursley would nab the heat victory. Moving on with the transfer spots were McIntosh, Denney, Grant, Brecken Reese, and Drake, who rounded out the final transfers during the heat race programs.

For those that may have missed the feature, you can watch the highlights below.

Official Race Results Following The Chase Johnson Classic at Merced Speedway

Michael Kofoid, also won the dash and pocketed an extra $250 for the highest West Coast finisher Jett Yantis Daison Pursley Tanner Carrick Kale Drake Jacob Denney Justin Grant Gavin Miller Broedy Graham Jakeb Boxell Jake Andreotti Cannon McIntosh Colton Robinson Mack Leopard Brecken Reese Dane Culver Hayden Reinbold Caden Sarale Corey Day Bradley Cox TJ Smith Connor Speir Kevin Thomas Jr Logan Mitchell Marvin Mitchell

Up Next – The next USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race is scheduled for Monday night at Plaza Park Raceway, live on Flo Racing.