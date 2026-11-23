Traffic camera footage can help establish fault by showing exactly how a crash happened. A clear video can reveal who ran a red light, who was speeding, or who changed lanes without looking. When drivers tell different stories, video gives insurers and courts a record that does not depend on memory.

Getting that footage is not always simple, especially if you do not know which cameras captured the crash or how long the recordings are kept. A car accident lawyer can help find which cameras may have captured the crash before the video is lost.

Once you locate the possible camera sources, the next step is understanding what details the footage can actually reveal about the crash.

Depending on the angle and quality, footage may show:

The color of the traffic light when each car entered the intersection Whether a driver was speeding, swerving, or following too closely A driver looking at a phone or drifting out of their lane The exact order of events in a multi-car crash

For example, imagine two drivers each claim they had a green light. A clear view of the signal can show which driver is telling the truth.

Which Cameras Might Have Recorded Your Crash?

Many people assume highway cameras record everything. However, the Georgia Department of Transportation says its traffic cameras do not record.

Other sources often matter more:

Red light cameras: These capture images of vehicles at certain intersections. Business security cameras: Gas stations, stores, and banks often have cameras facing the road. Police dash and body cameras: Responding officers may record the scene and driver statements. Dashcams: Your own dashcam, or one in another driver’s car, can be strong evidence. Doorbell cameras: Nearby homes may have captured the crash.

Can You Get Red Light Camera Images Through a Records Request?

Usually not. Under O.C.G.A. § 40-6-20, recorded images made by red light cameras for enforcement are not public records under Georgia’s Open Records Act. This means a simple public records request will not work for these images. A lawyer may need to seek them through the court process once a claim is filed.

How Does Video Impact Shared Fault?

Georgia follows a modified comparative fault rule under O.C.G.A. § 51-12-33. Your compensation is reduced by your share of the blame, and you recover nothing if you are found to be as much at fault as the other driver, or more. Insurers may try to shift some blame to the injured driver. Clear footage can push back against that argument.

Video Evidence vs. Witness Statements

Video evidence: Objective and detailed, but it may be blurry, poorly angled, or deleted quickly. Witness statements: Easy to gather at the scene, but memories fade, and people may disagree.

Strong cases often combine both, along with the police report and photos.

Many businesses overwrite their video after a short time, so acting quickly matters.

Note the location of any cameras you see near the crash scene. Save your own dashcam footage right away and make a backup copy. Ask nearby businesses and homeowners to keep any relevant video. Request the police report and ask whether officers recorded the scene. Send a written preservation request to anyone who may have footage.

Key Takeaways